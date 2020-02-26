50 Cent & # 39; s & # 39; Get Rich or Die Tryin & # 39; now certified Nine Times Platinum!

Rapper 50 Cent is having a real winning season. With four Power spin-offs, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and an album now sold in 9x platinum, "Get Rich or Die Tryin."

According to the American Recording Industry Association, the first 44-year-old album is now considered a 9x Multi-Platinum project, produced by Eminem and Dr. Dre. With only one million more albums needed, it will soon reach Diamond status.

Debuting in 2003, "Get Rich or Die Tryin,quot; had successes on the charts as "In Da Club,quot;, "P.I.M.P." and "21 questions." All these songs are still bops, at least for babies of the 80s.

Let's not forget that this was also during the time when the meat between 50 and Ja Rule was at its highest point. A rap meat that many of us still talk about today.

After its release, the album initially sold 872,000, and by the end of 2003 it sold 12 million copies and was certified platinum by the RIAA.

