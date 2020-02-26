& # 39; I would appreciate it if we could move & # 39;

WENN / Jaime Espinoza

The Los Angeles Lakers player refuses to answer a question about whether he attended the February 24 memorial service for his former teammate, saying it was a "very difficult day for me."

Up News Info –

While Kobe Bryantsudden and tragic blow Lebron James The third highest scorer in the history of the NBA was not seen among the mourners in the public memorial service of the basketball star who died on Monday, February 24. He met at the Los Angeles Lakers shooteround on Tuesday, the 35-year-old athlete. He was asked if he attended the memorial.

LeBron refused to answer the question directly, expressing his feelings that day when people gathered to celebrate Kobe's life. "I respect your question, sure. It was a very emotional day, very emotional, a very difficult day for me, for my family and for everyone involved," he told Sports Illustrated.

%MINIFYHTMLc9e8ec5a4083bf3a265cff2465ce554211% %MINIFYHTMLc9e8ec5a4083bf3a265cff2465ce554212%

He continued to share, "It was a very difficult day. Obviously a celebration, but it was a difficult day for all of us. I would appreciate if we could move on tonight. That would be great. Emotionally a disaster, like everyone else. Another challenging day for all of us."

That said, the Ohio-born star preferred not to talk about this painful situation. "As if you had heard me talk about the last two times you asked me about the whole situation, it has been difficult to talk about that. Trying not to come back. It's hard," he explained.

He, however, had some good words about Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, who delivered a compliment during the memorial at the Staples Center. "The only thing I can get from this saying is how strong, how bold and powerful Vanessa is to stand there as she did, to deliver the speech the way she delivered that speech," he praised her. "I congratulate you. My heart is still with your family, with your three daughters who are still here, with your wife, with your mother and father, your sister."

Kobe also gave accessories to Michael JordanIt is moving speech at the monument. "It's well documented how their relationship was," he said about the friendship of Kobe and MJ. "Mike is always seen as an older brother of Kobe from the beginning. We've all seen him since the first time they played in Chicago when Kobe was a little boy. So, we all know that."

In addition to Michael, four-time NBA champion Shaquille O & # 39; Neal delivered a moving speech at the monument, while Dwyane Wade, Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, James harden, Rick Foxx, Magic johnson, Lisa Leslie, Beyonce Knowles Y Jay Z They were seen among the attendees.