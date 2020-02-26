& # 39; Halston & # 39; from Ryan Murphy to see Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli

%MINIFYHTML2a43c39732070b1a9b8e96ef93acb32711% %MINIFYHTML2a43c39732070b1a9b8e96ef93acb32712%

The actress of & # 39; Smash & # 39; He has joined the cast of the upcoming television series on the rise and fall of the late celebrity fashion guru, who has Ewan McGregor assigned to the lead role.

Actress / Singer Krysta Rodriguez has been released as Liza Minnelli in Ryan Murphy's upcoming television drama about the rise and fall of the famous fashion designer "Halston"

Ewan McGregor is attached to portray the late American fashion guru, full name Roy Halston Frowick, in the new project, and now "Joy"Y"American horror story"Co-creator Murphy has found the muse and Halston's best friend in Rodriguez, reports Deadline.

Coincidentally, the 35-year-old had the opportunity to work alongside Minnelli in the short-lived musical drama series "Smash"In 2013, when the legendary artist served as a guest star.

Dan Minahan is scheduled to direct the program, currently titled Halston, after having partnered with producer Murphy in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story", a biographical series about another famous designer, in 2018.