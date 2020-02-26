3-story apartment building seriously damaged by a fire in East Fort Worth – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
<pre><pre>3-story apartment building seriously damaged by a fire in East Fort Worth - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A three-story apartment building in the 1700 block of Cherbourg Drive in East Fort Worth caught fire on Wednesday afternoon around 4:00 p.m.

It is close to Brentwood Stair Road and Eastchase Parkway.

%MINIFYHTMLcdcbed6a87a9b02bfd2a5e14b452671111%%MINIFYHTMLcdcbed6a87a9b02bfd2a5e14b452671112%

The Fort Worth Fire Department said there were 20 units in the burning building.

The 3 alarm fire went out around 5:30 p.m.

Fire in apartments in Fort Worth (Chopper 11).

It is said that the fire started between the first and second floors and that thick smoke left the building for more than an hour.

Fire in apartments in Fort Worth (Chopper 11).

There is no information about injuries at this time.

“My apartment left. Everything, ”said tenant Peter Ude. "Everything is gone. I don't know what to do now. Everything is gone."

Wind speeds of up to 20 miles per hour helped fuel the fire, according to Up News Info chief meteorologist 11 Scott Padgett.

Fire in apartments in Fort Worth (Tom Riehm – Up News Info 11).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here