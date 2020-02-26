22 & # 39; malefactors & # 39; killed in clashes in Burundi: Police | News

%MINIFYHTMLc73a324e088694c82a6f083b8bf05d7c11% %MINIFYHTMLc73a324e088694c82a6f083b8bf05d7c12%

At least 22 "malefactors,quot; have died in clashes between Burundi security forces and an armed group nearby the economic capital of the country, Bujumbura, according to police.

Sunday's fight in the hills of the western province of Bujumbura-Rural also killed two police officers, police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye said Tuesday night.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLc73a324e088694c82a6f083b8bf05d7c13% %MINIFYHTMLc73a324e088694c82a6f083b8bf05d7c14%

Nkurikiye said the group "took advantage of the election period,quot; to cause problems in the country, which is scheduled to hold presidential elections in May.

%MINIFYHTMLc73a324e088694c82a6f083b8bf05d7c15% %MINIFYHTMLc73a324e088694c82a6f083b8bf05d7c16%

He added that a teacher who led the group was among those killed in the one-week operation in the districts of Isale and Nyabiraba.

However, local sources told The Associated Press news agency that at least 12 people were executed on Sunday in Nyabiraba after being arrested by the police and the youth group of the ruling party, known as Imbonerakure. They spoke on condition of anonymity out of concern for their safety.

Meanwhile, Burundi's main opposition party, the National Freedom Council (CNL), said it saw a link between the incident and the May 20 vote.

The armed group's appearance sparked a wave of arrests of 23 of its local leaders last week, the CNL said.

"We denounce this harassment orchestrated by the government before the May 2020 elections," party spokesman Therence Manirambona said Saturday.

The leader of the CNL, Agathon Rwasa, is considered the main challenger of the ruling Evariste Ndayishimiye of the CNDD-FDD in the presidential race.

President Pierre Nkurunziza, in power since 2005, surprised the country by announcing that he would not seek reelection after a constitutional change allowed him to do so.

His controversial election to a third term in 2015 plunged the country into crisis.

The violent aftermath of the last presidential elections of 2015 made Burundi the center of an investigation by the International Criminal Court for alleged murders, rapes, torture and disappearances. The government denies the accusations.

Civil unrest killed hundreds of people and expelled 400,000 from their homes.