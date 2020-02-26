12 Dark Days of Serial Killers: Oxygen announces new specials

Listen, true crime fans!

Things are about to get dark on Oxygen when the network has announced its "deadliest event," 12 Dark Days of Serial Killers, which will air from April 9 to 20. Through two new specials, Catching a serial killer: Sam Little Y Snapped: Notorious Hollywood Ripperand the season premiere for Mark of a murderer and the end of the season for The DNA of the murder with Paul Holes, Oxygen is producing the biggest event in the real history of crime.

But wait, there's more…

Since the previous exclusive teaser promises true crime content "all day, all night," the other featured episodes of the network, which include Serial killer with Morgan springs, Date: secrets discovered, Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt for Justice, It takes a murderer and more, it will also be broadcast during the event.

"The darkest names, the darkest releases," the newly published footage on the notes. "Witness the biggest event in the true history of crime."

So, to find out what is to come for 12 days of serial killers, take a look at the new descriptions below.