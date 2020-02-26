12 Dark Days of Serial Killers: Oxygen announces new specials

Listen, true crime fans!
Things are about to get dark on Oxygen when the network has announced its "deadliest event," 12 Dark Days of Serial Killers, which will air from April 9 to 20. Through two new specials, Catching a serial killer: Sam Little Y Snapped: Notorious Hollywood Ripperand the season premiere for Mark of a murderer and the end of the season for The DNA of the murder with Paul Holes, Oxygen is producing the biggest event in the real history of crime.
But wait, there's more…
Since the previous exclusive teaser promises true crime content "all day, all night," the other featured episodes of the network, which include Serial killer with Morgan springs, Date: secrets discovered, Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt for Justice, It takes a murderer and more, it will also be broadcast during the event.
"The darkest names, the darkest releases," the newly published footage on the notes. "Witness the biggest event in the true history of crime."
So, to find out what is to come for 12 days of serial killers, take a look at the new descriptions below.
Mark of a murderer Season 2 premiere: Thursday, April 9 at 9 p.m.
"Some murderers are collectors who obtain perverse gratifications by stealing memories of murder scenes, from jewelry to shoes, keys and even body parts. Others leave their mark on the crime scene, personality signatures that create ideas in their profile." , Oxygen States in a press release. "The first episode follows the police of Twin Cities, Minnesota, while they are chasing a murderer who confesses on the phone a series of murders in a high-pitched voice, asking for forgiveness. No one can identify him until a woman survives a brutal attack. "
The DNA of the murder with Paul Holes End of season 1: Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m.
"The series follows Holes as he plunges into unsolved homicides by analyzing the physical and emotional DNA left during violent interactions," the network adds. "At the end of the season that will air on April 11, Kathleen Heisey, principal of an elementary school, is discovered dead inside her home. Paul Holes investigates this brutally provocative and brutal scene that sent shock waves through Bakersfield, California, in 1998. "
Catching a serial killer: Sam Little premiere: Sunday, April 12 at 7 p.m.
"In May 2018, the FBI and local legal agencies were stunned when I was 78. Sam little He confessed to killing more than 90 women in 17 different states in a wave of murders that lasted 35 years. So far, more than fifty of his victims have been confirmed by the FBI, which makes him the most prolific serial killer in the United States. What fueled his deadly uproar? How did he manage to kill so many, for so long? "Details of oxygen,quot;. In this compelling two-hour special, former prosecutor / investigative journalist Beth karas follow Sam Little's trail of terror in hopes of discovering how this calculated killer evaded capture and hindered investigators at every step. "
Santa Monica Police Department.
Snapped: Notorious Hollywood Ripper Premiere: Sunday April 19 at 7 p.m.
"The long-running hit series, Snapped, analyzes one of the most sensational serial killer cases in recent history in a 90-minute special episode. From 1993 to 2008, Michael Gargiulo stalked, befriended and murdered three young women and tried to kill a fourth, "says the network." The episode will reveal how a cold stone-like killer living under the radar in Los Angeles became known as & # 39; The Hollywood Ripper & # 39 ;, and proving that everything that glitters is not gold. "
So, if you are interested in learning more about Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, Ed Kemper and other notable serial killers, be sure to tune in to Oxygen this April.
Oxygen's 12 Dark Days of Serial Killers begin on Thursday, April 9 and will run until Monday, April 20.
(E! And Oxygen are part of the NBCUniversal family).