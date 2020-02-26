1,000 workers, go home: Law on companies to avoid the coronavirus

An oil company and a media group have told hundreds of employees in London to work from home. A television giant is preventing people who have visited certain countries from entering their offices in Europe. A German airline has asked workers to take vacations without pay.

For weeks, the coronavirus outbreak in China shook global supply chains, wreaking havoc on major companies around the world, although often indirectly.

Now, as it spreads through Europe and Asia, the virus is becoming a more immediate threat to all types of companies. From Milan to Berlin and London, companies in virtually every industry are refining their emergency protocols or sending their employees home to try to prevent an outbreak.

This week, Chevron ordered 300 workers in one of its London offices to work from home after an employee returning from Italy had symptoms similar to those of the flu. The OMG media group has taken the same step in the London district of Fitzrovia, sending home about 1,000 employees after a staff member who recently passed through Singapore began showing symptoms.