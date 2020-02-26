1,000 workers, go home: Law on companies to avoid the coronavirus

An oil company and a media group have told hundreds of employees in London to work from home. A television giant is preventing people who have visited certain countries from entering their offices in Europe. A German airline has asked workers to take vacations without pay.
For weeks, the coronavirus outbreak in China shook global supply chains, wreaking havoc on major companies around the world, although often indirectly.
Now, as it spreads through Europe and Asia, the virus is becoming a more immediate threat to all types of companies. From Milan to Berlin and London, companies in virtually every industry are refining their emergency protocols or sending their employees home to try to prevent an outbreak.
This week, Chevron ordered 300 workers in one of its London offices to work from home after an employee returning from Italy had symptoms similar to those of the flu. The OMG media group has taken the same step in the London district of Fitzrovia, sending home about 1,000 employees after a staff member who recently passed through Singapore began showing symptoms.
British pay-TV company Sky has begun inspecting visitors at several of its European offices, and tells employees that guests who have recently traveled to "higher risk,quot; countries such as China and Japan would be excluded. Germany's flagship airline, Lufthansa, has frozen hiring and offered employees vacations without pay while preparing for the economic impact of the virus to grow. And on Tuesday, the advertising agency Dentsu He instructed all employees at his headquarters in Tokyo to work from home.
For the most part, these disruptions in daily working life have been limited to Europe and Asia. In China, most companies stopped in January when the government worked to contain the outbreak, which has made tens of thousands of people sick and killed more than 3,000.
In Italy, the center of the outbreak in Europe, several companies, including the insurance giant Generali and the fashion brand Armani, have adopted work policies from home to varying degrees.
Stefano Conforti, a digital marketing strategist who usually performs in a busy joint workspace in Milan, has worked from home all week, dressed in jeans and a sweater. He has even considered spending part of the working day at the local library.
"Working from home is surely comfortable, but personally speaking, I like going to the office and sharing time with colleagues and living that kind of environment," said Conforti. "My position does not require a physical presence. My thoughts are directed at people who work as waiters, for example, and this type of emergency, of course, puts them in trouble."
Soon, companies in the United States may have to start sending workers to their homes or take other precautions. On Tuesday, one of the main federal health authorities, Nancy Messonnier, He asked cities and towns to plan "measures of social distancing," such as dividing classes into smaller groups of students or even closing schools. He also said that companies must make arrangements for employees to work from home.
In some companies, such as marketing companies or new technology companies that already have generous home-based policies, such adjustments should be relatively simple. But a company's Slack channel is not very helpful in the hotel industry, where the shortage of labor has long since left many business owners struggling to find workers.
"Anything that reduces the workforce would pose more challenges for local restaurants, some of which already operate with little staff," said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance. "We hope it doesn't reach that situation."
This is not the first time that companies in the United States are forced to consider emergency options or design work policies from home. The closest historical benchmark for the spread of the coronavirus is the SARS outbreak in 2002 and 2003, a crisis that led many companies to design emergency response plans.
"Companies probably have these plans somewhere in the vault, and they are probably not that different from what they were 20 years ago," said Peter Cappelli, a professor of management and human resources expert at the Wharton School of Business at the University from Pennsylvania. "Just trying to understand what jobs people really have to be in the office to keep things going is quite useful."
For some employees, working from home will be a relief, an escape from long trips and noisy office mates. For others, it can pose problems, be it the distraction of young children or the difficulty of collaborating on certain projects from afar.
"There are people who want to leave home, particularly people who have organized their lives with the care of children," Cappelli said. "There will be some people who will find this unpleasant."
Paul Vallee is not one of those people. He runs Tehama, a new cloud computing company that aims to make it easier for employees to work remotely.
"I am in no way excited about the virus," he said. "But I've spent my whole life excited about the culture change that could happen when people start allowing Internet-based work and Internet-based work."
Mr. Vallee said that the demand for his remote service in the workplace had increased since January, with triple the number of companies that adopted it compared to the previous year.
As more customers have expressed interest in the service, Mr. Vallee has been preparing to send his own employees home in case the coronavirus spreads to the company's headquarters in Ottawa.
About 35 of the company's 50 employees work in the office building. But the staff of this new company in the remote workplace is no stranger to working from home.
"Last year, we pretended that our headquarters had been flooded and that we had to work from home," Vallee said. "So I don't worry too much that we're ready."
Tiffany Hsu, Amie Tsang and Geneva Abdul contributed reports.