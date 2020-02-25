Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

A global health challenge "unprecedented,quot;
The main US health officer UU. He warned that the coronavirus outbreak, which has already made almost 80,000 people sick in 37 countries, could hit the country, as chaos in the rest of the world drew attention to the need for a global game plan.
"We cannot hermetically seal the United States to a virus," said the official, Alex Azar. "And we must be realistic about it."
The emergence of Italy, Iran and South Korea as new centers for the virus changed the approach in many countries from prevention to reaction. An isolation period of 14 days has become standard, but it can be difficult to implement, and its effectiveness has been questioned.
According to the World Health Organization, restricting the movement of goods and people seemed to have worked in China, where the rate of new infections has collapsed, although the economic ramifications of those measures are yet to be seen. South Korea has tried something completely different, warning residents while keeping businesses running.
In just a few days, a virus that had been contained mainly in countries surrounding its epicenter in Wuhan, China, became global. European health ministers met on Tuesday to work on a collective strategy, as the rapid spread underscored how difficult it will be to control the virus.
Countries with commercial links with Italy, such as France, Croatia and the USA. In the US, they are canceling study programs abroad, changing train service and installing checkpoints. Places with weaker infrastructure strive to do what they can: Budapest airport, for example, is installing thermal cameras.
Details: Italy reported 322 infections until Tuesday, compared to 229 the previous day, and the death toll rose to 10.
Go deeper: We talked with Jason Horowitz, our head of the Rome office, about the spread of the virus in Europe. See what he said in the backstory today.
Deadly clashes over the citizenship law of India
Gangs of Hindus and Muslims have been fighting in New Delhi since Sunday, killing at least 11 people, including a police officer who was hit in the head with a stone.
On Tuesday, thousands of angry residents clashed again, dropping gas bombs, attacking vehicles and hospitalizing several journalists.
Violence is related to ongoing protests by The divisive citizenship law of India, which favors all religions in South Asia in addition to Islam and could leave the country's 200 million Muslims at a calculated disadvantage.
Background: India is approximately 80 percent Hindu and 14 percent Muslim. Critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused him of trying to move India away from its secular and democratic roots and turn the country into a religious state, a homeland for Hindus.
If you have 7 minutes, it's worth it
"I wanted to cry,quot;
While China faces the vicious epidemic that made almost 80,000 people sick and killed more than 2,600, pregnant women say navigating the country's already overloaded healthcare system is lonely and scary
Getting access to basic prenatal care is more difficult and the fear of contracting the virus is high. "There were 100 times a day that I wanted to cry," said a woman who gave birth in a hospital with little staff in Beijing.
This is what is happening most.
Trump in India: President Trump reported progress, but not progress, in business talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But it also broke the mutually cheerful tone of the visit to complain that high tariffs on US products were unfair.
Hong Kong: A book publisher whose secret detention in China caused international controversy. He has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. The editor, Gui Minhai, had disappeared from his home in Thailand in 2015 and then emerged as a target in a Beijing campaign to silence dissent beyond the continent.
Egypt: Hosni Mubarak The former autocratic president who ruled the country for three decades before being deposed in 2011 amid protests in the Arab Spring, died Tuesday at age 91.
Snapshot: Above, the Los Angeles memorial service on Monday for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who died along with seven other people in a helicopter crash last month. Along with the superstar performances, The event featured several heartbreaking moments.
What we are reading: This essay in Bloomberg News about the personal struggle of an editor with his father's former prison mate, Bernie Madoff, who has asked to be released so he can die at home. Ask a difficult ethical question: Can you support an idea in the abstract, even if the details bother you deeply?
And now for the backstory in …
The coronavirus hotspot of Europe
Jason Horowitz, our head of the Rome office, has been reporting from Milan on the surprising increase in coronavirus cases in Italy and what it could mean for the rest of Europe. I went to Jason on Tuesday to get more information and to find out what we should be waiting for next.
What do you feel now in the streets of Milan?
It is this kind of mysterious feeling. Milan is an extremely energetic and bustling city. It is the creative center of Italy, the economic center of Italy, the cultural center of Italy, I would say. It is as if someone had let the air out of there.
But nobody wears masks: when I wear the mask, they look at me like I'm crazy. They look at the masks as if they show collective hysteria.
Does the virus make this report more difficult?
The most affected place is in quarantine, and the police stop him on the road and tell him that he cannot go to other places. People are scared and don't want to talk a little about that. But also, it is important not to be reckless and go to places that put you and your colleagues in danger.
How do public officials handle it?
There is total confusion about the guidelines. There is confusion between the government of Rome and the local government of Lombardy, the state in which Milan is located and most of the closed cities.
What the head of the region said today was basically: Do places that have no cases really have no cases, or are they simply not testing? Their point of view is that they have a lot of cases because they have performed a lot of tests and are being hit by it. But on the other hand, they also have many people who have it.
What are you looking for next?
We are watching if the people of Lombardy are being rejected from other countries now when they arrive, as well as if the people of Lombardy are spreading when they go to other countries.
This is a rich region with people on the move. This is the economic engine of Italy; They will not stay unless instructed.
