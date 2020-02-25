Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

A global health challenge "unprecedented,quot;

The main US health officer UU. He warned that the coronavirus outbreak, which has already made almost 80,000 people sick in 37 countries, could hit the country, as chaos in the rest of the world drew attention to the need for a global game plan.

"We cannot hermetically seal the United States to a virus," said the official, Alex Azar. "And we must be realistic about it."

The emergence of Italy, Iran and South Korea as new centers for the virus changed the approach in many countries from prevention to reaction. An isolation period of 14 days has become standard, but it can be difficult to implement, and its effectiveness has been questioned.

According to the World Health Organization, restricting the movement of goods and people seemed to have worked in China, where the rate of new infections has collapsed, although the economic ramifications of those measures are yet to be seen. South Korea has tried something completely different, warning residents while keeping businesses running.