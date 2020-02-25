Young Norwich Shae Hutchinson promises that kidney transplant will not end his career | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLb2c8f2747fd1175b7f71f9432bc98c1311% %MINIFYHTMLb2c8f2747fd1175b7f71f9432bc98c1312%





Shae Hutchinson has promised to fight Alport syndrome



Norwich's young man, Shae Hutchinson, has promised not to let the fact that he needs a new kidney prevent him from fulfilling his dream of forging a career as a footballer.



The 19-year-old has a hereditary condition called Alport Syndrome, which in addition to affecting his hearing and vision, means that the kidney that was donated by his father in 2018 now works at only 17 percent.

Hutchinson, who joined Norwich from Arsenal at age 16, suffers from additional fatigue as a result of his condition, but says he gradually learned to adapt.

"My dream, my goal is to play for Norwich's first team and, hopefully, once I finish this and return to the field, I hope to reach that level," said Norwich U23 striker. Sky Sports News.

"I will never let anything get in my way. I've been determined from the beginning. You have to chase your dreams. If you love him, go get him."

"Health comes before football. I know.

Hutchinson needs a second kidney transplant

"But it frustrates me to feel that I can't play 90 minutes because I'm getting tired faster than everyone else. But I have to understand that and I understand it."

Hutchinson hid his status from Norwich staff for fear of being rejected, but the club has been incredibly supportive, adapting his training program so that he has a session less than a week and holds regular wellness meetings with him.

"He wants to be a footballer so much. He was afraid that if he told us the truth, it would be taken away," said Norwich U23s manager David Wright.

Hutchinson scored for Norwich against Oxford in the EFL Trophy earlier this season

"Now he understands that this is not the case. The football part is secondary. He needs a kidney transplant because it is something very, very serious in terms of his own health."

Norwich's first team manager, Daniel Farke, says the club takes its duty to take care of its players very seriously.

"It's not that we judge them simply as a business," he said.

"Of course, we are all happy when they succeed and can have a great impact on Norwich City, but we always judge them as human beings. We take care of them and I think Shae is in the best hands."