YOU. And his wife, Tiny Harris, is blooming in love in a new video, but they are no match for this beautiful superstar: Rihanna made things very special

YOU. and his wife, Tameka "Tiny,quot; Harris, were the image of love when they attended the 51st. NAACP Image Awards Annual Delivery on Saturday night that took place in Pasadena.

The powerful couple walked the red carpet, hugging each other tightly. Tiny and the rapper were accompanied by their adorable daughter, Heiress, a little superstar who stole the entire show.

The three-year-old girl decided that she would enjoy the show more while sitting in Rihanna, the recipient and businesswoman of the President's Award for the ceremony.

The Xscape diva captioned a photo of the event: “Our baby @heiressdharris definitely stole our shine last night like a real Baby star would! I have to give my love glam @therealnoigjeremy @donovanlamar and I in my hair hahaha !! 👑🥰💜 ”

A sponsor wrote: "Baby, that smile is lighting up this timeline … my family loves all of you look at my baby … ❤️❤️😘😘😘😘" ATL in the house 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 "Beautiful family photo, the heiress is Beautiful, and mom Tina, beautiful! ❤️ "

A second person said: “Beautiful photo, sister! Look at my pooh with all that personality !! 🌟 That leg poses though wonder I wonder who will get that. 🤔 😝 🔥🔥🔥 "

This social media user revealed: “How cute! You all looked good too, but Heiress stole the show.

Beautiful couple! 🔥🔥You have beautiful children! IT is still a father !! I love!!"

A fourth sweet message said: "Honey, I love myself a little @majorgirl, you look soooooooooo BEAUTIFUL I love this picture ❤️❤️❤️💜💜💜Lil mom lowered that leg😂 she only sees a camera and enters diva mode 🥰🥰🥰🤭 "

Recently, T.I. He shared a love note with his wife that said: “Happy love day to the rhythm of my heart and the love of my life. Every day I fight to be more than you need while I motivate you to remain all I want! I know that our trip has not been perfect, but I prefer that we be defective together so that we cannot perfect ourselves. I love you to infinity Mrs. H. I am not even going to play a little about you and there is NO LIMIT or CHAPTER in that‼ ️ You will have ALL MY LOVE for ALL MY LIFE … and all the Diamonds, Bentleys, Bells and Whistles that They come with him‼ ️ Proud of you and everything we've built‼ ️ It has been an incredible journey and I am enjoying every minute. #Endless Love,quot;

The family has never been more united.



