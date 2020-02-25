Yemen: United States will stop aid in Houthi areas if rebels do not cooperate | News

The USAID aid agency has said it will suspend aid to Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, where the majority of the country's population lives, if the rebels do not remove obstacles that hamper aid operations.

In a statement, the agency said it informed partners, including UN agencies, about the plan last week. He said the suspension will begin at the end of March if the Houthi rebels do not act to remedy the situation.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLdaeb7092b7eff4174c65fd8cd0641abb11% %MINIFYHTMLdaeb7092b7eff4174c65fd8cd0641abb12%

"We continue to do everything possible to avoid a reduction in aid in northern Yemen," the agency said.

The United States provided around $ 700 million in aid to Yemen last year. It is one of the largest donors in Yemen, where a UN aid program totaling $ 8.35 billion since 2015 is vital to keeping many Yemenis alive.

The Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, in 2014 after overthrowing the government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and establishing their authority in much of the northern region of Yemen.

A coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in support of the Yemeni government in 2015 when Hadi fled to Saudi exile when the rebels approached their last remaining territory in Aden and its surroundings.

The worst humanitarian crisis

The war in Yemen has killed tens of thousands of people, most of them civilians, according to aid organizations. The devastating conflict has left millions facing the threat of famine in what the UN calls the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

When the war enters its sixth year, 10 million people in the country are on the verge of famine and 80 percent of the population of 29 million needs help, according to the UN.

More than three million people have been displaced, cholera epidemics have killed hundreds and at least 2.2 million children under five suffer from severe malnutrition, the agency said.

Human rights groups have criticized the coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for attacking civilians in hospitals, schools and markets, and also condemning Western countries for providing weapons.

Yemen's Houthi rebels, who control most of northern Yemen, have blocked half of the UN's aid delivery programs in the war-torn country, a strong-arm tactic aimed at forcing agencies to Give them greater control over the humanitarian campaign.