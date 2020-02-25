Yasss! When the carnival concludes, New Orleans celebrates Fat Tuesday!

Black people love the carnival season, especially carnival! From food, music and everything else, honestly, it's a situation!

According to afar.com, 1.4 million people generally invade New Orleans and participate in the festivities. Being this the longest-lasting carnival celebration in the United States, it is not difficult to see why.

Originally, it began in Mobile, AL, the Mardi Gras takes place along the coastal lines of the Gulf of Mexico, and the people of MS, AL and LA treat it as a holiday. Chile, nobody does anything but catch beads, moon cakes and try to eat a king cake. Children do not go to school, people are out of work and it has been that way since I was a child.

One of the things that will happen is to participate in the Zulu events! If you do not attend anything else, you will hit that Zulu Ball and / or parade.

One of the most famous festivities is the Zulu Ball, organized by the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club. Taking place on Saturday before Fat Tuesday, which is technically the last day of Mardi Gras and takes us to Ash Wednesday, Lenten season.

The Zulu organization is the largest predominantly African American carnival group. Known for its controversial hand-painted black face, which is said to honor South African ancestors, the organization also organizes a big parade on Fat Tuesday.

There are about 50 tribes that participate, according to TV One. These groups were created at a time when blacks could not celebrate due to racial barriers. Then, as usual, we create ours, and now it is the largest carnival celebration in the country.

Roommates, what do you prefer? A good moon cake or king cake?