XXXTENTACION's mother obtains restraining order against alleged harasser

WENN / FayesVision

Cleopatra Bernard accused Donavon Banton, to whom police officers issued an intrusion warning, of attempting to enter his home multiple times.

Up News Info
Tragic rapper XXXTENTATIONThe mother has been granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

Cleopatra Bernard states that Donavon Banton has tried to enter his house multiple times.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Bernard filed a request for a restraining order and a judge hastened to sign the protection.

Police officers have reportedly issued a rape warning to Banton, who told police that XXXTENTACION's mother had been ordering him to go home.

During a visit earlier this year, he allegedly threw a brick through a rear window and smashed the window of a car in his driveway.

Weeks later, he reappeared in her house and tried to enter. The police were called and Banton was caught in possession of a small ax, a lever and two pairs of gloves.

He was arrested on charges of serious crime for theft of housing / structure, possesses tools of theft with intent to use, robbery / structure of housing or armed transport, stalking, harassment, harassment, cyber bullying of another and criminal mischief.

He is currently behind bars waiting for a court hearing.

