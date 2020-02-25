XXXTENTACION's mother obtains restraining order against alleged harasser

%MINIFYHTML2739e6317fb3f31473a4a0d074345adc11% %MINIFYHTML2739e6317fb3f31473a4a0d074345adc12%

Cleopatra Bernard accused Donavon Banton, to whom police officers issued an intrusion warning, of attempting to enter his home multiple times.

Tragic rapper XXXTENTATIONThe mother has been granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

Cleopatra Bernard states that Donavon Banton has tried to enter his house multiple times.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Bernard filed a request for a restraining order and a judge hastened to sign the protection.

Police officers have reportedly issued a rape warning to Banton, who told police that XXXTENTACION's mother had been ordering him to go home.

During a visit earlier this year, he allegedly threw a brick through a rear window and smashed the window of a car in his driveway.

Weeks later, he reappeared in her house and tried to enter. The police were called and Banton was caught in possession of a small ax, a lever and two pairs of gloves.

He was arrested on charges of serious crime for theft of housing / structure, possesses tools of theft with intent to use, robbery / structure of housing or armed transport, stalking, harassment, harassment, cyber bullying of another and criminal mischief.

He is currently behind bars waiting for a court hearing.