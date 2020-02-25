WWE Super ShowDown 2020 date, start time, matches, cost, location, rumors

%MINIFYHTML83bdcd3332b6b02f9a1c783575754dae11% %MINIFYHTML83bdcd3332b6b02f9a1c783575754dae12%

While WWE is firmly on the road to WrestleMania, before arriving at that show, they will go abroad for WWE Super ShowDown 2020 on Thursday, February 27 at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

%MINIFYHTML83bdcd3332b6b02f9a1c783575754dae13% %MINIFYHTML83bdcd3332b6b02f9a1c783575754dae14%

This will be the third Super ShowDown event and the fifth show as part of WWE's controversial 10-year agreement with the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia.

%MINIFYHTML83bdcd3332b6b02f9a1c783575754dae15% %MINIFYHTML83bdcd3332b6b02f9a1c783575754dae16%

Some big names will be in action, including Brock Lesnar along with people like Goldberg and possibly The Undertaker. In addition, Hulk Hogan will likely appear before the more than 60,000 people present.

Several matches have already been announced and the rest of the card is joining. Here is everything you need to know about WWE Worlds Collide 2020.

What time does WWE Super ShowDown 2020 start?

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2020

Time: 11 a.m. ET (pre-show) | 12 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

TV channel: WWE Network (PPV)

Live Streaming: WWE.com/livestream+

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 will air live on Thursday, February 27. The previous show will begin at 11 a.m. ET and the main card will start at 12 p.m. ET.

How to watch WWE Super ShowDown 2020, cost

WWE Super Showdown 2020 will be available on WWE Network.

WWE Network is available on WWE.com or by downloading the application on certain smart TVs, including Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic, as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire, Roku, Google Play and Chromecast. You can also watch the network on your Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3 and PS4 by downloading the application through its stores.

It costs $ 9.99 per month to register to watch WWE Network online.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 Card

– Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet for the WWE Championship

– The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison for the SmackDown tag team championship

– Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin in a Steel Cage match

– "The Fiend,quot; Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship

– Andrade against AJ Styles against Bobby Lashley against Erick Rowan against R-Truth against Rusev in a Gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Trophy

– Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championship

– Bayley vs. Naomi for the SmackDown women's championship

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 rumored matches

– Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the intercontinental championship

– Seth Rollins and AOP vs. Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders