Woman, baby wounded in shooting inside Fremont's house; Suspects in general – Up News Info San Francisco

FREMONT (Up News Info SF) – Fremont police are looking for multiple suspects who were involved in the shooting of a woman and her baby inside a house on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:32 p.m. in the house on the 37500 block of Mission Boulevard, in the city's Niles district. Someone inside the house told dispatchers that multiple suspects entered the house and shot inside, according to police.

%MINIFYHTMLcebf05a115c9e425de70c3408d7f285811% %MINIFYHTMLcebf05a115c9e425de70c3408d7f285812%

The suspects fled the scene, possibly in a vehicle, police said.

The police arrived at the scene and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Your baby also suffered an injury during the shooting; both were transported to a local trauma center.

A large police presence composed of patrol officers, detectives and resources from outside agencies that are on the scene are looking for suspects in the vicinity.

The shooting does not seem to be a random act, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Fremont Police Dispatch at 510-790-6800 x 3.