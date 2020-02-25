Wilmer Valderrama talks about the best advice Robin Williams gave him

%MINIFYHTMLa99f216748acc11beb9433311bc6c48411% %MINIFYHTMLa99f216748acc11beb9433311bc6c48412%

Wilmer Valderrama talks about Robin Williams and told Us Weekly that the Oscar-winning actor gave him advice that helped him deal with his OCD before his death. Many people did not know that the 70's Show actor had fought with the TOC until he talked about it. Wilmer made headlines for starting the year with a marriage proposal with his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco and shared a photo of his proposal on his official Instagram account. Wilmer was known for his long-term relationship with Demi Lovato, who has publicly stated that, although he is happy for Wilmer, he feels he is losing his best friend, Ricki Mathers reports. The couple separated in 2016 after being together for six years. Speaking to Us Weekly in his December 9, 2020 issue, Wilmer stated the following about his TOC and the advice he received from Robin Williams.

"I'm crazy OCD. The best advice I've received was from Robin Williams. & # 39; Never forget. And always remember … It's supposed to be fun."

Robin Williams died of suicide on August 11, 2014, after learning that he had a Lewy body disease. The news surprised many around the world, as Robin is revered for his sense of humor and his ability to make people laugh.

Wilmer also talked about love and trust in people. He said the following.

“Trusting people can be like throwing a coin. It's a difficult lesson, but I'll throw a coin any day, I love people. "

You can see a photo of Wilmer Valderrama proposing to Amanda Pacheco below.

Fans who saw Wilmer Valderrama on That 70’s Show have been able to see him on NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigation Service where he has played the character, Nick Torres, since 2016.

Wilmer revealed more information about his likes and dislikes. He explained that he does not support people who lie or chew food with their mouths open. He described both as his greatest hobbies. He also said that his personal mantra is this: if you got up this morning, you're already winning. "

