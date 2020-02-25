Will Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma join for the new version of Mulshi Pattern?

Salman Khan released Aayush Sharma in 2018 with the romantic comedy Loveyatri. The film also featured Warina Hussain and Ronit Roy in leading roles. And now, if you have to believe in the rumors, it seems that the two will soon share the screen for the first time at the next Abhiraj Minawala.

If a report is created in a leading newspaper, the film is a new version of the 2018 Marathi release, Patron Mulshi. Salman Khan will be seen as a Sikh cop in the movie, while his brother-in-law Aayush will play a deadly gangster. Currently, Minawala is working on finishing the script and the movie is expected to go on sale soon. A source close to the project reported the newspaper: "After the movie Marathi Mulshi Pattern emerged as a success a couple of years ago, director Pravin Tarde had maintained a special screening of the film for Arbaaz and Salman Khan. Both of them I liked the movie as the concept is topical and the farmers involved, they were interested in making a new version in Hindi, but the rumor is that Salman recently acquired the rights to new version of Mulshi Pattern and will make an announcement soon. But instead of Pravin Afternoon, Abhiraj Minawala will direct the new version. "

Are you excited to see Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma team up on the screen? Let us know in the comments below.