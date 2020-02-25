Why The Bachelor's last Fantasy Suite spin was so cool

This week, The Bachelor He offered us a turn that was more than 30 seasons in process.
While Single Y Bachelorette party Contestants spend almost the entire season living together in a house or hotel suite, usually separate before the dates of their hometown, and spend the last weeks of separate filming. This time, however, the last three, including Hannah Ann, Madison and Victoria F., suddenly found themselves in the same hotel room during the most uncomfortable week of all: the fantasy suite week.
That meant they had to watch each other go out to spend the night with their shared boyfriend, and then they had to see themselves come back after spending the night with their shared boyfriend. All this became especially uncomfortable because Madison had told Peter that if he slept with the other women, he risked losing her forever. And slowly, during the three dates, Hannah Ann and Victoria had the opportunity to react to Madison's "ultimatum."
Obviously, that is exactly the reason why it was done this time, and as much as we all like to shake our fists before the manipulation of the producer, this was a bit of drama made for which we are 100% here.
Chris Harrison he explained the movement in the Happy single hour podcast with Rachel Lindsay Y Becca Kufrin, and although it was designed specifically for this Bachelor in this situation, we would like to request that it continue during all future seasons of the franchise.
"There are times when, no matter how great, and you two were excellent single, but you can't go out of your own way," Chris told Rachel and Becca. "And that's part of why you're single. And Peter, for example, has trouble making decisions. I don't know if you have noticed."
We all have, Chris.
"The king kicking the can on the road. Heaven forbids you from making a decision, but there are things we do as producers that will force you into this awkward area and force you to make a decision," Chris explained. "Sometimes we do it for you, sometimes we do it for the single, the boys or the girls. And this situation was quite extraordinary because Peter had kicked the can on the road, but this time Madison did it too. And so, this it was to force a situation that had to happen, and it had to happen this week because, if we get to the week of the proposal, then this guy is really screwed up and there's no chance of this working. "
"We have to solve this and there really is only one way to do it. And so, yes, it was a hard love and it was really uncomfortable and, once again, as you know, in the history of the show, I don't know if we have ever done this , but we decided to do it this week because these are conversations that should be held, "he continued. "It was due, I think, to the double standard in the things Peter was going to deal with, we needed women's perspective on this. We needed Madison to face Victoria and Hannah Ann and express their emotions about it because, again , it's just this guy and his perspective, and I don't know if that's the best right now. "
Just an FYI, Chris: We always I need the perspective of women.
Madison had some trouble expressing exactly what he wanted from Peter and why he wanted it, but he tried after the final ceremony of the three roses to explain to Peter how he felt.
"If you were going to sleep with someone else next week, it would be very difficult for me to really make progress on this, and I feel that I must be honest with you and sincere with you, that is really important for me," he said.
During her eventual date with Peter (the third of three), she said it a little more clearly.
"For me personally, I could not say yes to a compromise and keep moving forward if you have slept with the other women," he said. "And in no way am I trying to seem critical or how to hold something over your head, but at the same time, those are my expectations I would have in life."
Peter, who was already known for both his love for sex and his problems with decision-making, admitted that he had been intimate and Madison was extremely disappointed and even angry. She walked away from her dinner, and then walked away when Peter went to try to tell him how much it means to him.
It's a frustrating situation in every way because Madison clearly had major problems with the whole concept of the show, and Peter clearly has something for Madison, but he also really wanted to have sex with Hannah Ann and Victoria. Madison also made the interesting decision to wait until the worst possible time to tell Peter this important news.
We asked Peter how he felt about that choice when we talked to him on the recording of Women say it all (which airs on Monday).
"I would have liked her to have shared that with me before, yes. I would have done it," he said. "Yes, for the most part, you think everyone knows how the program is going and with a certain week, with fancy suites, what that means. I remember it, and I think it would not rather have not invited her, because Until this moment, where we are in the whole trip, I had an incredible relationship with her, and I was very happy that she had come to the program and had met her., so listen, everyone has their views and they are always entitled to those, and she told me those things when she did, maybe it could have happened a little earlier, but what are you going to do? "
That said, he could only defend both Madison and himself and the decisions they made.
"I really don't consider it an ultimatum. I don't," he said. "Was it a very hard and difficult week? Absolutely. But it was she who expressed her heart to me, and that was what I asked all the women to do the first night, so I can't blame her forever. In that conversation You could tell she was very uncomfortable and didn't want her to appear as if you had to do this, but she wanted me to know how she would make her feel, so what happens is risk, possibly, that she was taking, but I did it for a reason. I had two other relationships at the time. I wasn't just dating a person. "
The reactions Hannah Ann and Victoria had with Madison's expectations aligned with Peter's.
"We knew what we signed up for. I knew that entering fantasy suites was going to be awkward," Hannah Ann said. "It's crazy!"
If Madison really gave an ultimatum or not and if Peter was wrong to go against it or not, it definitely helped to have all three women in one place at the same time, since they are really involved. Because, whether Madison likes it or not, this is how this program is supposed to work.
The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC Happy single hour You can find where you listen to podcasts.