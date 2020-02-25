Why The Bachelor's last Fantasy Suite spin was so cool

This week, The Bachelor He offered us a turn that was more than 30 seasons in process.

While Single Y Bachelorette party Contestants spend almost the entire season living together in a house or hotel suite, usually separate before the dates of their hometown, and spend the last weeks of separate filming. This time, however, the last three, including Hannah Ann, Madison and Victoria F., suddenly found themselves in the same hotel room during the most uncomfortable week of all: the fantasy suite week.

%MINIFYHTMLb57bf36fe25e83b5c27735c1c174376e11% %MINIFYHTMLb57bf36fe25e83b5c27735c1c174376e12%

That meant they had to watch each other go out to spend the night with their shared boyfriend, and then they had to see themselves come back after spending the night with their shared boyfriend. All this became especially uncomfortable because Madison had told Peter that if he slept with the other women, he risked losing her forever. And slowly, during the three dates, Hannah Ann and Victoria had the opportunity to react to Madison's "ultimatum."

Obviously, that is exactly the reason why it was done this time, and as much as we all like to shake our fists before the manipulation of the producer, this was a bit of drama made for which we are 100% here.