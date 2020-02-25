Why can Pete Davidson's days on SNL be numbered?

Pete Davidson It is at a crossroads.
As the comedian begins what appears to be really prolific 2020 with the release of I live in New York, his first Netflix stand-up special, on Tuesday, February 25, sat down with an extensive conversation with Charlamagne Tha God where the breakfast club co-host asked him where he looked in five years.
"I want to be a father and I would like to direct and write," Davidson shared. "My dream is to write things and be able to produce for my friends. That would be the ultimate goal."
Is it significantly missing from your projected future? Any mention of Saturday night live, the program that catapulted him to fame after joining the cast in 2014 for the 40th season of the show, making him the first cast member born in the 1990s and, with only 20 years, one of the youngest of the history.
That does not mean that his performance at the NBC comedy institution was not discussed. However, almost everything made it clear that he has one foot outside the door, ready to say goodbye to Studio 8H forever.
"It's something difficult to do because you don't want to pull the trigger too soon," he explained about the advice he received from former SNL stars like Adam Sandler, "but everyone has always said, & # 39; You'll know when you know and everything will be fine & # 39;".
And listen to Davidson talk about his experience there, especially in recent years after his high profile commitment to the pop star, and his subsequent separation from it. Ariana Grande In 2018 he made it a sensationalist element, with perhaps more attention paid to who he was dating in a given week than anything he did in that Saturday's episode, he seems to know.
"Here's the thing: I personally think I should end that program because they make fun of me," he told Charlamagne.
The radio personality replied: "That's the point. It's a comedy show."
Davidson said he understood that, "but, as if it were a cold-open political phrase. I'm a weekend update joke. When I'm not there, they'll say," But Pete is a jerk. " And you think, & # 39; which side are you on? & # 39; I have a strange feeling in that building where I don't know what team they are really playing for. If I'm the joke or I'm in the joke. "
He continued: "I really wanted last year to be my last year, but I'm still close, trying to eliminate it."
Despite calling creator Lorne Michaels "the best,quot; and "a father figure,quot; for whom "he has treated me with nothing but love,quot;, Davidson was not ashamed of his feelings about what he called a "ruthless f-king show,quot; where "everyone wants to be,quot; . The next thing. "
"They won't let you pamper there," he admitted. "They don't give an f – k at the end of the day."
When Charlmagne asked why he not only told his co-workers that jokes about his personal life were off limits, he explained that doing so would make him a hypocrite. "That's what they do, that's their show," added Davidson. "But if I'm just foraging now, maybe I shouldn't be there. That's all I say."
He didn't hesitate in words when it came to how he feels the writers of the show see him, saying, "They think I'm really dumb. I'm literally painted to be this great dumb idiot. Even all my sketches are just me like, (voice affected) & # 39; OK, of course & # 39 ;. You know? "
Feeling that Davidson could feel that he had already passed the show, Charlamagne asked him the same thing and the comedian agreed. "I think everyone overcomes it and I think, for what I could do in the program, which is almost nothing and it's just Weekend Update, I feel like I've done, like, 30 of those and I feel so, I did everything I could there, "he admitted before adding quickly," but happy to be there as long as Lorne likes it. "
While recent years have been marked with struggles in Davidson's personal life, repeated visits to rehabilitation are required to help recalibrate while dealing with what he describes as a combination of "bipolar and borderline disorder (personality disorder) and PTSD and st of my childhood "- the comedian's father was a firefighter who died on September 11 – he has also been seen making great advances in his career, which leads to this exceptional professional year.
In addition to the Netflix special, it has a leading role in the film. Big Time Adolescence, scheduled for its limited release on March 13 before arriving in Hulu the following week, co-wrote and starred in the semi-autobiographical Judd Apatow-managed The king of Staten Island, arriving in theaters on June 19, expressed to the titular canine in an upcoming Marmaduke animated film, and is expanding to drama with a role in an upcoming episode of ABC The noob. And it will appear in the next year. The suicide squad in a role that is kept secret.
Undoubtedly, an impressive series of projects, the next list led Charlamagne to label Davidson as "another SNL success story. "
"I hope so. That would be good," the comedian replied, before adding that he doesn't want to seem ungrateful for his time on the nightly show. "I feel like there is a time and a place. I also really enjoy writing movies and things. It's a lot of fun to sit in a writer's room and create like that."
As he explained, "What I always wanted to get out of this is what is happening now."
Pete Davidson: I live from New York It is available to stream now on Netflix. SNL return live from coast to coast with the guest host John mulaney on Saturday, February 29 at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family).