Why can Pete Davidson's days on SNL be numbered?

Pete Davidson It is at a crossroads.

As the comedian begins what appears to be really prolific 2020 with the release of I live in New York, his first Netflix stand-up special, on Tuesday, February 25, sat down with an extensive conversation with Charlamagne Tha God where the breakfast club co-host asked him where he looked in five years.

%MINIFYHTML02383a1e21667dedba60251025842c3313% %MINIFYHTML02383a1e21667dedba60251025842c3314%

"I want to be a father and I would like to direct and write," Davidson shared. "My dream is to write things and be able to produce for my friends. That would be the ultimate goal."

%MINIFYHTML02383a1e21667dedba60251025842c3315% %MINIFYHTML02383a1e21667dedba60251025842c3316%

Is it significantly missing from your projected future? Any mention of Saturday night live, the program that catapulted him to fame after joining the cast in 2014 for the 40th season of the show, making him the first cast member born in the 1990s and, with only 20 years, one of the youngest of the history.