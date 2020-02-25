While Trump barrels the border, legal immigration is expected to fall 30% by 2021

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's immigration policies, from travel bans and visa restrictions to refugee limits and asylum changes, have begun to meet a long-standing goal: legal immigration has fallen more than 11% and is coming a more pronounced fall.

While Trump highlights the construction of a border wall to emphasize his war against illegal immigration, it is through policy changes, not physical barriers, that his administration has been able to reduce the flow of migrants to the United States. Two more measures came into effect on Friday and Monday, an expansion of its travel ban and strict tests of wealth for green card applicants.

"It's really ticking all the boxes. It's a surprising thing," said Sarah Pierce, a policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan research group. "In an administration that is perceived as random, immigration has been extremely consistent and rushed."

The number of people who obtained legal permanent residence, in addition to refugees who entered the United States in previous years, decreased to 940,877 in fiscal 2018 from 1,063,289 in fiscal 2016, according to an analysis of government data from the Foundation National for the United States. Politics. Four years ago, legal immigration was at its highest level since 2006, when 1,266,129 people obtained legal permanent residence in the United States.

And immigration experts say the new policies will accelerate the trend. A report published Monday by the foundation projected a 30% drop in legal immigration by 2021 and a 35% drop in the average annual growth of the U.S. workforce. UU.

Trump administration officials have said immigration to the country must be based on merit and skills, not on the family-based system that has allowed immigrants to bring their spouses and children to live with them for decades.

"President Trump continues to keep his promise to the American people to enforce the immigration laws of our nation," wrote Kenneth T. Cuccinelli II, interim deputy secretary of national security, at The Hill, a Capitol Hill newspaper, on Monday.

Rapid declines occur when unemployment, which records a low record, has even caused the president's acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to trust a meeting in Britain that "we are desperate, desperate for more people."

But the doors have been locked in multiple ways. Those fleeing violence or persecution have found stricter asylum rules and have been forced to wait in miserable camps in Mexico or sent to countries like Guatemala when their cases are judged. People who have languished in camps for displaced people for years face an almost impossible refugee limit of 18,000 this year, below the 110,000 that President Barack Obama established in 2016.

Family members who hoped to travel legally from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen and Somalia were blocked by the president's travel ban.

The increase in background research and additional in-person interviews have further fueled foreign travelers. The number of visas issued to foreigners abroad seeking to emigrate to the United States has decreased by approximately 25%, to 462,422 in fiscal year 2019 of 617,752 in 2016.

And two tougher policies have now come into effect. On Friday the expansion of Trump's travel ban to six additional countries began, including the most populous in Africa, Nigeria, and the wealth test, which effectively establishes a wealth floor for potential immigrants, began Monday. According to experts, these will give new form to immigration in the coming years.

Travel and visa bans, which will soon cover 13 countries, will surely be reflected in immigration numbers in the near future. From an average of more than 537,000 people abroad who were granted permanent residence from 2014 to 2016, even through a diversity lottery system, almost 28,000, or 5%, would be blocked under travel restrictions recently expanded by the administration, according to an analysis of data from the State Department.

But the wealth test, or public charge rule, can prove the most consistent change so far. According to a study by the Institute of Migration Policies, about two thirds of immigrants who obtained permanent legal status from 2012 to 2016 could be blocked to do so under the new rule, which denies green cards to those who probably need public assistance. .

Before Monday, immigrants were disqualified from permanent resident status only if they did not show a family income above 125% of the federal poverty line, a threshold set by Congress. Now, immigration officials will weigh dozens of factors, such as age, health, language skills, credit score and insurance, as well as whether an applicant has previously used public benefits, to determine if the applicant is likely to Use in the future.

One factor that could also count against an applicant is the action the immigrant is taking: apply for a green card. Applying for legal status is one of the negative factors that immigration officials could use to determine if someone will be a public office, a Catch-22 that has been a key criticism of immigration advocates.

Even before the policy went into effect, it discouraged immigrants and citizens of immigrant families from seeking public assistance for which they qualify, such as Medicaid, food stamps, free or reduced-price school meals or housing assistance, according to Immigration analysts

"The data suggests that millions of people, including US citizens, have already withdrawn from the safety net programs to which they are legally entitled, for fear of the public charge rule, even though it does not apply to they and never will. " said Doug Rand, founder of Boundless Immigration, a technology company in Seattle that helps immigrants obtain residency and citizenship cards. "That is not a,quot; chilling effect, "it is a fraud against the American people." Extending the rule has been a much sought target by the White House and, specifically, the president's chief advisor, Stephen Miller, who warned career officials for taking too much time to enforce the policy.

After the Supreme Court on Friday lifted a judicial mandate that blocked the policy in Illinois, the White House praised the plan the next day.

"This final rule will protect American taxpayers who work hard, safeguard social assistance programs for truly needy Americans, reduce the federal deficit and restore the fundamental legal principle that newcomers to our society must be financially self-sufficient and not dependent of the generosity of taxpayers in the United States, ”he said in a statement.

Other more subtle steps have also helped reduce the number of immigrants that arrive on the US coast. UU., How to request in-person interviews for most immigration visas and a proposed 60% increase in citizenship fees for most applicants. Tara Battle, 42, a nurse in Chicago, now discovers that multiple policies are affecting her life and her family. After meeting Daberechi Amadi Godswill, a Nigerian, in 2016 while on vacation in the Gambia, Battle established a relationship and they got married in 2018.

Since then, Battle, who maintains a 12-year-old daughter with an annual salary of $ 35,000, said she and Godswill had spent about $ 1,000 in attorneys' fees and prosecution, trying to take him to the country. She believed that she had taken the last step when she presented her financial documents on her behalf this month.

Later, Battle's lawyers told him that Trump had banned immigration from Nigeria. He said he would wait to see if the president lifted the ban, but if he does, he is likely to be imposed much higher processing fees.

“Everything is working and the ball is already rolling. Why are you waiting now? Battle asked exasperatedly. "They have already done the background checks. They have already done everything. The money, the fees, everything is paid."

There are few signs that Trump gives in. He is already showing immigration results to supporters as the elections approach. While the administration recorded 36,679 arrests at the border last month, slightly above 33,657 arrests in January 2016, the president has been celebrating an eight-month decrease in border crossings since an increase in Central American families approached The border last year.

"The Washington Democrats put the needs of illegal immigrants ahead of the welfare of American citizens," Trump said at a campaign rally last week in Nevada. "You know that, you've been complaining for a long time. It's one of the reasons you voted for Trump. They want to let anyone from all over the world just cross the border."

Mulvaney adopted a different tone with a crowd of several hundred during a question and answer session with the Oxford Union in Britain, whose tape was obtained by The New York Times.

"We created 215,000 jobs last month," he said. "We are running out of people to boost economic growth."

One aspect of Trump's strict immigration policies has not yet happened: the president has not deported "millions,quot; of immigrants, as he often promises in speeches. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested about 143,000 immigrants in the country from October 2018 to September 2019, 10% less than the previous fiscal year and the lowest level since Trump took office.

The administration has tried to change that trend by threatening reprisals against the localities that adopt the policies of the so-called sanctuary cities. Border Patrol tactical units have been deployed to assist ICE agents. Trump pointed to those cities, including New York, in his State of the Union address, claiming that they allowed "dangerous criminal aliens to take advantage of the public."