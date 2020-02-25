While Trump barrels the border, legal immigration is expected to fall 30% by 2021

Matilda Coleman
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's immigration policies, from travel bans and visa restrictions to refugee limits and asylum changes, have begun to meet a long-standing goal: legal immigration has fallen more than 11% and is coming a more pronounced fall.

While Trump highlights the construction of a border wall to emphasize his war against illegal immigration, it is through policy changes, not physical barriers, that his administration has been able to reduce the flow of migrants to the United States. Two more measures came into effect on Friday and Monday, an expansion of its travel ban and strict tests of wealth for green card applicants.

"It's really ticking all the boxes. It's a surprising thing," said Sarah Pierce, a policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan research group. "In an administration that is perceived as random, immigration has been extremely consistent and rushed."

The number of people who obtained legal permanent residence, in addition to refugees who entered the United States in previous years, decreased to 940,877 in fiscal 2018 from 1,063,289 in fiscal 2016, according to an analysis of government data from the Foundation National for the United States. Politics. Four years ago, legal immigration was at its highest level since 2006, when 1,266,129 people obtained legal permanent residence in the United States.

And immigration experts say the new policies will accelerate the trend. A report published Monday by the foundation projected a 30% drop in legal immigration by 2021 and a 35% drop in the average annual growth of the U.S. workforce. UU.

Trump administration officials have said immigration to the country must be based on merit and skills, not on the family-based system that has allowed immigrants to bring their spouses and children to live with them for decades.

"President Trump continues to keep his promise to the American people to enforce the immigration laws of our nation," wrote Kenneth T. Cuccinelli II, interim deputy secretary of national security, at The Hill, a Capitol Hill newspaper, on Monday.

Rapid declines occur when unemployment, which records a low record, has even caused the president's acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to trust a meeting in Britain that "we are desperate, desperate for more people."

But the doors have been locked in multiple ways. Those fleeing violence or persecution have found stricter asylum rules and have been forced to wait in miserable camps in Mexico or sent to countries like Guatemala when their cases are judged. People who have languished in camps for displaced people for years face an almost impossible refugee limit of 18,000 this year, below the 110,000 that President Barack Obama established in 2016.

Family members who hoped to travel legally from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen and Somalia were blocked by the president's travel ban.

The increase in background research and additional in-person interviews have further fueled foreign travelers. The number of visas issued to foreigners abroad seeking to emigrate to the United States has decreased by approximately 25%, to 462,422 in fiscal year 2019 of 617,752 in 2016.

