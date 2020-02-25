Where to eat and drink in Fort Collins, from restaurants to coffee

%MINIFYHTML4ffc80f6dc30ccb14f2efb999751e93511% %MINIFYHTML4ffc80f6dc30ccb14f2efb999751e93512%

A recent afternoon at Fort Collins, before the snow began again and when a late sun came in, Little on Mountain began to fill.

The diners slid, packed and then spilled on a side rail. Presentations were exchanged, crab toast dishes and glasses of Sardinian red were served.

At the end of the meal, the two-month runner-sized dinner had reminded me of what I love about Fort Collins again:

One, who feels at home, always. Two, who also always feels on the verge of change.

In the few years since I left, Fort Collins has seen an important hotel open in its heart (The Elizabeth) and a flourishing River District begins to develop.

More destination bars and coffee shops opened or received an update (fortunately, others have not changed). And more restaurants have fed their diners directly from local farms.

Still, Fort Collins is still known as a craft beer city, while its gastronomic scene is overlooked alongside those of Boulder and Denver.

I remember the first time I left the highway to Mulberry Street and asked, "Well, where is it?" Now, back for a day trip or a weekend, I appreciate knowing where to look.

So this is a very personal guide for dinner at Fort Collins today. For convenience, most places are accessible from the old town, with some exceptions. They are organized by food and time of day. When you arrive, I hope there is still some afternoon sunlight on the foothills and a free counter seat where you can fit.

For coffee

Omen It is your first stop of the day to recharge the roasts of the house, in beers in batches or portions, as well as espresso drinks with real flavors. Have a cup to go or sit at the counter to chat with friendly baristas or do a job. 505 S. Mason St., 847-274-2253, harbingercoffee.com

Through the town, Bindle coffee It is another favorite steakhouse and local shop. Here, the pies from the morning buns to the empanadas are also made at home. The environment, an old farm in the garage of a converted mechanic, is magical throughout the year. 1933 Jessup Drive, 970-999-4201, bindlecoffee.com

For breakfast

Manchego cookies on Little bird bakeshop in Old Town Square they have their own followers, but you will have to arrive early because they are always sold out. Otherwise, try the quiche or daily bun, or choose from croissants, cinnamon rolls, butter cookies and more. 11 Old Town Square, 970-568-8906, thelittlebirdbakeshop.com

Go to Elizabeth's hotel Emporio kitchen for breakfast Monday through Friday or weekend brunch (with lots of people watching next door). There is even a living room with a showcase, a market and a cafeteria for alternative morning plans. Try the steak and eggs or the Hazel Dell mushroom omelette. 378 Walnut St., 970-493-0024, emporiumftcollins.com

For lunch

Restaurant 415The bustling hotel dining room is constantly filled with local lunch attendants. Order from the salad and sandwich menus and then choose some sides to share on the table, such as crispy polenta, Brussels sprouts and macaroni and cheese. If it's a lunch that doesn't work, the house cocktails are also top notch. 415 S. Mason St., 970-407-0415, thefourfifteen.com

For a more intimate lunch, try Butterfly Cafe. Be a rebel and get a breakfast sandwich at noon, or order your lunchbox with a sandwich, drink, chips, cookies Y A pickle aside. Third option: buy a sandwich, salad or a la carte soup. Smoothies and cakes are an extra treat. 212 Laporte Ave., 970-999-5793, butterflycafefortcollins.com

For cake

Because Fort Collins deserves a separate category for its cakes, be sure to stop by Ginger and Baker for thick slices of coconut cream, lemon meringue, walnut and other rotating varieties. The historic bakery mill building also houses a teaching kitchen with baking and cooking classes, two bars, a wine cellar, multiple patios and two restaurants, The Cache and The Cafe. 359 Linden St., 970-223-FEET, gingerandbaker.com

If you are taking a panoramic tour of Horsetooth Reservoir and Laporte, stop by Me oh my on your way back to the city. The quaint shop is the original Fort Collins cake destination, with wood vibes and scratch-based cakes (which change daily) from its baker and owner. 3310 W. County Road 54-G, 970-817-2252, meohmypie.com

For beers

In addition to more than 20 craft breweries, Fort Collins also has many beer bars to try. Go to Forge Publick's house at Alley Firehouse for local and national craft beers served in a hidden environment with cozy seating and live acoustic sets. 255 Firehouse Alley, 970-682-2578, theforgepub.com

For an even more FoCo experience, try a pint at Wolverine Farm, which is the nonprofit home of a local market of manufacturers, typography, various workshops, concerts and other weekly events. The small selection of beers adapts to the smaller bar, but can be extended at the community tables and in the patio when the weather warms. This is a place to meet and meet at any time. 316 Willow St., 970-682-2590, wolverinefarm.org

For happy hour

French fries, sliders, binge smoothies, egg creams and other retroactive snacks are available. Union Bar & Soda Fountain. Have a good day to enjoy the best restaurant patio in the old town. And don't miss cocktails and sparkling wines. Happy hour works every day from 3 to 6 p.m. and all day Wednesday with food and drink for $ 3- $ 8. 250 Jefferson St., 970-825-5558, unionbarsodafountain.com

Wine and cheese bar in the old town The Welsh Rabbit It also makes really good small plates to fill. Cheeses are obtained from the sister store with the same name just around the corner. During happy hour (Monday through Friday, 4 to 6 p.m.), order a selection of snacks and wines by the glass, all for $ 5. 200B Walnut St., 970-232-9521, thewelshrabbit.com

AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info Cauliflower with coriander vinaigrette, almonds, chili and lime in Little on Mountain on Monday, February 17, 2020.

AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info Toast with peekytoe crab, avocado, citrus and tapatio in Little on Mountain on Monday, February 17, 2020.

AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info Scallops in Little on Mountain on Monday, February 17, 2020.



For dinner

A short or longer trip down Mountain Avenue, where the historic Fort Collins tram line runs, leads to Little on the mountain. A former chef and a general manager of The Kitchen own the place, and you will see them both here running the Little Show. Make yourself comfortable and be sure to ask for wine recommendations with your dishes: chicken liver toast, crab toast and citrus and duck confit cassoulet, to name a few. 1046 W. Mountain Ave., 970-286-2336, littleonmountain.com

At least The regional it's about supporting small and local farms, whose ingredients go to comfort foods like fried oyster mushrooms, lamb loin rubbed with achiote and pork ribs. Here, everything from food to the environment, tastes and feels like home, only better. Go on Wednesdays for fried chicken dinners and Thursdays for a chef's menu for $ 35. 130 S. Mason St., 970-689-3508, theregionalfood.com

AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info Ace Gillett & # 39; s Lounge at the Armstrong Hotel on Monday, February 17, 2020.

AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info Ask Nicely, a non-alcoholic beverage, with house pomegranate, cinnamon and blood orange soda bushes at Ace Gillett's Lounge at the Armstrong Hotel on Monday, February 17, 2020.

AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info Samantha Garoutte, manager, Ace Gillett & # 39; s Lounge at the Armstrong Hotel on Monday, February 17, 2020.



For drinks

Social It is a sexy underground cocktail bar with the best drinks in town. Find it in Old Town Square, where the street clock meets a staircase (and most likely a line outside). Once inside, order a gin and tonic from the house, sour lavender or old estogie with rye whiskey and smoked Earl Gray. Be sure to read the wine list and night snacks carefully, from stuffed eggs to salmon pate. 1 Old Town Square, 970-449-5606, socialfortcollins.com

Under the recently renovated boutique hotel Armstrong Hotel there is an even more renovated jazz lounge, Ace Gillett & # 39; s. There, the team behind Death & Co. has remade the bar menu, and three low rooms feel warm and resemble a cabin with leather sofas, ornate shelves and oversized chairs. When there is no live jazz band, you can select your favorite records from a vinyl collection for the DJ to spin. 239 S. College Ave., 970-449-4797, acegilletts.com

And some food-loving stores.

Before leaving the city, stock up on some local delicacies for the road. Nuance Chocolate It is a true manufacturer of bean-to-bar chocolate, with a bicycle that even takes chocolate bars from the factory to the store (or so I like to think). Try the bars of unique origin, the bars of real white chocolate that will make you rethink white chocolate and chocolate to brew. 214 Pine St., 970-484-2330, nuancechocolate.com

For home cooks, Cabinet It is a multi-level playground of Fiestaware, chef's knives and special meals. After strolling through the screen of kitchen gadgets and aprons, go up the stairs to read old and new cookbooks. This store has been family owned for almost 50 years. It is an institution. 152 S. College Ave., 970-493-8585, thecupboard.net

