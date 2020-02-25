What to know – Up News Info Detroit

– If time permits, the reconstruction of I-75 in Oakland County resumes on Friday, February 28, with the closure of the highway for the demolition of bridges and work to prepare for an upcoming traffic change.

Starting at 11 p.m. on Friday, I-75 northbound will be closed from 8 Mile to Square Lake roads, and I-75 southbound will be closed from I-696 to 8 Mile Road.

Full closure is necessary to demolish Meyers Road, Woodward Heights Boulevard, John R. Road and the Harry Avenue bridges over the highway in the city of Hazel Park, and to prepare for an upcoming traffic change from 13 Mile Road to Coolidge Highway . Both directions on I-75 will reopen to traffic at 5 a.m. Monday, March 2.

Before the highway closes, the teams will begin closing the left lane on I-75 southbound and the entrance ramps at 9 p.m. and start closing highway lanes at 10 p.m.

During closing, traffic from I-75 northbound will be diverted west on 8 Mile Road to M-1 northbound (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound to Square Lake Road back to I- 75 northbound. Southbound I-75 traffic will use I-696 westbound to M-1 southbound, then 8 Mile Road eastbound to I-75 southbound. In addition to the complete closure, the left lane of I-75 southbound will be closed from Coolidge Highway to 13 Mile Road over the weekend.

From 5 a.m. On Monday, March 2, both directions of I-75 will have two lanes open between 8 Mile and Coolidge Highway until the end of the 2020 construction season.

