What should travelers know before traveling in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak? – Up News Info

– While spring break for Americans probably won't include any trips to China, the coronavirus has now spread to at least 30 countries, including the United States.

So what do travelers need to know before taking a trip? Good question. Up News Info spoke with Meredith O’Toole, travel adviser for Travel Leaders in Mendota Heights. She says she is listening to many questions from her clients about the coronavirus. The most common: is it safe to travel?

"It's a personal choice, so we only give them as much information as we have," said O'Toole.

His office follows the guidance of the Travel Leaders headquarters, the airlines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Department of State. UU.

Until Monday, the State Department had five travel notices related to the coronavirus. He did not notice any nonessential travel to China and South Korea, and "practice better precautions,quot; if heading to Italy, Iran or Japan.

There are no travel notices to limit travel in the US. UU. According to Kris Ehresmann, head of infectious diseases at the Minnesota Department of Health, people should always be aware of viruses, whether they have colds, influenza or coronaviruses, when traveling by airplanes or airports.

“Wash your hands often. Do not touch the eyes or mucous membranes, "Ehresmann said.

Some Up News Info viewers have sent emails asking how airlines are cleaning the airlines. Southwest, Delta and United told Up News Info that they were receiving guidance from the CDC on what has become a fluid situation.

According to Southwest, their planes undergo regular cleaning between flights and comprehensive cleaning when the plane is parked overnight.

United Airlines says it cleans all hard surfaces touched by customers with a special cleaning solution it started using after the 2014 Ebola outbreak. All international flights are disinfected every time they arrive in the US. UU., And domestic flights are completely cleaned every two days.

Delta Airlines says that all cleaning crews of all transatlantic and transatlantic flights must complete a rigorous 19-point checklist for cabin cleaning, including disinfection of areas that passengers may have touched. Use a high grade disinfectant registered by the EPA. In addition, Delta says it tarnishes Asian flights to reach the United States, a practice that Delta began in early February as greater protection against the coronavirus.

Ehresmann says that these types of cleanings can help, but it is important to remember that respiratory viruses such as coronaviruses, colds and the flu are spreading through coughs and sneezes.

"I think we have to recognize that it may not be completely enough," said Ehresmann.

O'Toole says that worried travelers should consider buying reimbursable tickets or travel insurance, which are generally priced high. Travel insurance will generally cover costs due to a death or illness for travelers or family members. O'Toole says that travel insurance will not work for people who are simply worried about getting sick.