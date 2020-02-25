What has caused the political turmoil in Malaysia? The | Pacific Asia

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has long been seen as a teacher of Malaysian politics.

His surprising resignation on Monday caused speculation about what he might be planning.

%MINIFYHTML18b7916ea6dab2ca977aef822c8291a411% %MINIFYHTML18b7916ea6dab2ca977aef822c8291a412%

He has been resisting pressure to set a deadline to hand over power to his named successor, Anwar Ibrahim.

In 2018, the couple put aside their rivalry for decades and that association brought Mahathir back to power.

Under the agreement, Mahathir promised to hand over the superior work to Anwar.

Now the ruling government has collapsed and political parties rush to forge alliances to form a new one.

So, will Mahathir return to power through a different political association?

And what has motivated this, only two years after a surprise return?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Bridget Welsh: political analyst and senior research associate at the Center for Democratic Studies in East Asia at the National Taiwan University

Anto Mohsin – Assistant Professor at Northwestern University

Ibrahim Suffian – Pollster and executive director of the Merdeka Center for Opinion Research

Source: Al Jazeera News