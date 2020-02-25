What happened to the girls on the bridge? – Up News Info Detroit

Today, Dr. Oz offers exclusive updates on the unsolved murders of two teenagers who were found dead near an abandoned bridge in Indiana, but not before leaving behind audio and video tracks of their last moments and a possible suspect.

With the murderer still loose, the families of Libby German and Abigail Williams talk about new details and surprising developments in the case, including a new sketch of the suspect.

In addition, we analyze more closely why a mother was forced to take charge of the investigation of her own missing daughter.

