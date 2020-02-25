Westerdam passengers with low risk of coronavirus infection, C.D.C. He says

Passengers aboard the Westerdam cruise ship who have returned to the United States no longer need to isolate themselves and can resume normal activities, even though a passenger tested positive for the new coronavirus in Malaysia, the Centers for Control and Prevention of Diseases.
A spokesman for the agency said Saturday that the passenger's diagnosis, confirmed twice by health officials in Malaysia, was false positive and said no other infections had been reported among passengers aboard the ship.
But on Sunday, the agency said it had no direct evidence that the test result was false positive. Malaysian health officials announced that the passenger, an 83-year-old American woman, is now negative for the infection, but experts say it is to be expected in a patient recovering from the disease.
(The test looks for an active infection; it is not an antibody test, which can determine if a patient has ever been infected.)
"I am thinking that they should have some information from the testing laboratory in Malaysia that would give C.D.C. confidence in saying yes, that was a false positive result," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University.
"Obviously, if I were a true positive, I would keep all those people in self-control."
The C.D.C. He had issued that advice to state and local health departments last week, telling Westerdam passengers that they should restrict public activities for 14 days because they could have been exposed to the virus.
The owner of the ship, Holland America Lines, a division of Carnival Cruise Lines, celebrated the relaxation of restrictions on passengers in Westerdam.
"While we were not surprised by these results, we were pleased to receive this confirmation," Holland America said in a letter to Westerdam passengers. "C.D.C. does not recommend isolation or quarantine for guests returning home from Westerdam."
On Sunday, the C.D.C. He also said that Westerdam passengers would not require tests for the coronavirus. The tests of almost 1,500 passengers, conducted mainly by Cambodian health officials, revealed no other infections, the agency said, and therefore passengers have little or no risk of carrying the virus.
However, Westerdam transported around 2,000 passengers, and those who left Cambodia were first never examined for the coronavirus.
The Cambodian government considered its acceptance of Westerdam as a political event and a humanitarian gesture, and the country's prime minister, Hun Sen, was enraged when Malaysian health officials said the US passenger, who was identified when she arrived in Kuala Lumpur, I was sick with the coronavirus.
After the initial declaration of the C.D.C. that the test was a false positive, Mr. Hun Sen accused Malaysia of poor quality laboratory work. The woman never had coronavirus at all, she said.
"The irresponsibility of some foreigners in the Westerdam passenger health test makes Cambodia a victim of their humanitarian work," Hun Sen said in a Facebook post on Saturday.
"If I were the P.M. of Malaysia, I would dismiss the health minister for being negligent and irresponsible."
The coronavirus test has proved problematic, said Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety, and questions about the sensitivity of the test have been raised.
A diagnostic test produced by the C.D.C. and sent to state health departments proved to be defective, and new test kits must be manufactured.
"If C.D.C., a world-renowned scientific institution, is having problems, it is very likely that others are also having problems," said Dr. Nuzzo.
(I like the Science Times page on Facebook. The | Sign up for the Science Times newsletter.)
Time is also critical: people who give a negative result may become positive a few days later, depending on when a sample is taken during the incubation period.
Very few Americans are being tested. The C.D.C. It requires that people be symptomatic and report having had a clear route of exposure, such as a recent trip to Wuhan.
"It is important to put this potential case in the context of thousands and thousands that we are not testing," added Dr. Nuzzo. “South Korea has evaluated more than 20,000 people. We have probably tried less than 1,000 ".
Questions about the possible exposure of Westerdam passengers to the coronavirus have revolved since February 1, when the ship picked up 768 new passengers in Hong Kong and embarked on a 14-day trip whose itinerary included stops at the ports of the Philippines , Taiwan, Japan and South Korea
But Hong Kong already had at least 10 cases of coronavirus at the end of January, and announced its first death in early February.
The cruise line modified the Westerdam itinerary, but one port after another rejected it and remained at sea for almost two weeks until Cambodia allowed it to dock at Sihanoukville on February 13.
Hannah Beech contributed reporting from Bangkok.