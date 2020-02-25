Westerdam passengers with low risk of coronavirus infection, C.D.C. He says

Passengers aboard the Westerdam cruise ship who have returned to the United States no longer need to isolate themselves and can resume normal activities, even though a passenger tested positive for the new coronavirus in Malaysia, the Centers for Control and Prevention of Diseases.

A spokesman for the agency said Saturday that the passenger's diagnosis, confirmed twice by health officials in Malaysia, was false positive and said no other infections had been reported among passengers aboard the ship.

But on Sunday, the agency said it had no direct evidence that the test result was false positive. Malaysian health officials announced that the passenger, an 83-year-old American woman, is now negative for the infection, but experts say it is to be expected in a patient recovering from the disease.

(The test looks for an active infection; it is not an antibody test, which can determine if a patient has ever been infected.)