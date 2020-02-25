Water District seeks to minimize the impact of rapid drainage of Anderson reservoir – Up News Info San Francisco

MORGAN HILL (KPIX 5) – The Santa Clara Valley Water District wants to move quickly to drain the Anderson reservoir and adapt the dam seismically, but also wants to move carefully to minimize impacts once the water is released.

Anderson Dam was built in the 1950s and is made of earth materials such as earth, gravel and rocks. But in recent years, its water levels have been deliberately kept below half to minimize the risks of a dam failure if a major earthquake hits the area.

Now, the federal agency that regulates the safety of the dam says that even a lot of water poses too great a risk and has ordered the Valley of Aguas del Valle to drain it.

"We have known the state of the dam for a long time and our staff has been working with regulators regarding improvements to the dam's modernization. We want to move forward quickly in this project to ensure we provide security to our community," said Nina. Hawk, from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

But the district is also concerned about the loss of water supply, possible flooding, habitat loss and the death of fish in Coyote Creek, which begins at the base of the dam and could dry up if the reservoir drains.

"I think it will be disastrous for the area," said Morgan Hill neighbor Peggy Lloyd Talbot, who has been coming to Coyote Creek with her horses and dogs since she was a teenager.

He is concerned about the loss of a resource and a habitat for all animals if the reservoir and stream run dry.

"You can't find water nearby when it's gone," Talbot said.

Water officials say Anderson's water loss for domestic and commercial use will be felt, but not critically. Groundwater levels are full and water is still imported into the valley from the Sierra Norte and the Delta.

"It's not a disaster because we have five other water sources," said Pat Ferraro, former director of the water district and professor of environmental studies at San Jose State University.

"The disaster is that if the dam fails with water, that is the only possible disaster. The involvement of the feds has just accelerated the process of repairing the dam," he said.

The water district says that repairing the dam will take between two and five years, and it should be a process that balances earthquake safety, water supply and environmental impacts.