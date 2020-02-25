Watch Teresa Giudice explode while revealing her amazing secret!

Teresa Giudice I did not see this coming.
ME! News has an exclusive look at the stunning end of Wednesday's season of The true housewives of New Jersey That will leave fans speechless. As Bravo’s viewers remember last week’s episode, Danielle Staub revealed that Teresa actually told her to throw Margaret JosephThe hair during his boutique fight earlier this season (a statement that was proven by images never seen before of the fight).
In the amazing preview clip, Teresa's world collapses like sister-in-law Melissa Gorga reveals the truth to his co-stars.
When telling her meeting with Staub, Melissa tells the group: "He said he was at the fence and said: & # 39; I don't know. Should I? Should I? & # 39; And then you said & # 39; Do it & # 39; ; ", pointing to Teresa, whose face freezes after hearing the claim.
"Are you saying Teresa told you to pull Margaret's hair?" Jennifer Aydin question
"I don't think so, you would never do that," Margaret tells Teresa.
"She is lying?" Melissa asks.
"I remember she told me something. I don't know …" Teresa admits as the other women react in shock. "I was drinking and everything happened very fast."
Needless to say, Margaret is not the only one. Rhonj star who is "scared,quot; by Teresa's participation in Danielle's hair pulling.
"Good heavens! This is very crazy for me," Teresa's best friend Dolores Catania admit in your confessional. "I mean, I know Teresa had her problems with Margaret, but it never crossed my mind that she would have been part of this pull."
"Why would you tell him to pull my hair? How sick is that?" Margaret, angry, screams like Teresa. "You j-king love this girl so much that you're going to let her just let her hurt me? Why? You're a real screwer."
"You've been fighting for her since day one and see what the hell she just did to you," adds Dolores.
"I mean, I feel bad," says a surprised Teresa. "I hope you don't use this."
"They will use it," replies Melissa. And that is the moment when Teresa breaks the fourth wall and turns off the camera before throwing her drink in the air over the other ladies. Teresa leaves the scene and knocks down an entire table of drinks while making her enraged departure.
"She is mad at the producers," says Melissa.
See the amazing preview above.
Watch the season finale of The true housewives of New Jersey Wednesday at 8 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)