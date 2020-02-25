Watch Teresa Giudice explode while revealing her amazing secret!

Teresa Giudice I did not see this coming.

ME! News has an exclusive look at the stunning end of Wednesday's season of The true housewives of New Jersey That will leave fans speechless. As Bravo’s viewers remember last week’s episode, Danielle Staub revealed that Teresa actually told her to throw Margaret JosephThe hair during his boutique fight earlier this season (a statement that was proven by images never seen before of the fight).

In the amazing preview clip, Teresa's world collapses like sister-in-law Melissa Gorga reveals the truth to his co-stars.

When telling her meeting with Staub, Melissa tells the group: "He said he was at the fence and said: & # 39; I don't know. Should I? Should I? & # 39; And then you said & # 39; Do it & # 39; ; ", pointing to Teresa, whose face freezes after hearing the claim.

"Are you saying Teresa told you to pull Margaret's hair?" Jennifer Aydin question