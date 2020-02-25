Watch Beyonce's performance of the Kobe Bryant memorial service

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial service attendees were surprised when Beyonce took the stage to perform.

Bey began the performance by singing "XO,quot;, before stopping the song to say a few words.

"I'm here because I love Kobe, and this was one of his favorite songs," he told the audience. "So I want to start over, but I want us to do it all together, and I want you to sing it so loud that they hear your love."

