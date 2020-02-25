Watch Beyonce's performance of the Kobe Bryant memorial service

Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial service attendees were surprised when Beyonce took the stage to perform.

Bey began the performance by singing "XO,quot;, before stopping the song to say a few words.

"I'm here because I love Kobe, and this was one of his favorite songs," he told the audience. "So I want to start over, but I want us to do it all together, and I want you to sing it so loud that they hear your love."

After the song, she also performed her single, "Halo." For her performance, the singer wore a gold suit, as well as purple nails and jewelry, a tribute to the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers team, where Bryant played for most of her career.

Kobe and Gianna are survived by Vanessa, as well as the other three daughters of the couple, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, eight months.