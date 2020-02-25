Waseca police in a confrontation with an armed man locked in his house – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Waseca police say officers are in the middle of a long confrontation Monday night with an armed man inside a residence.

Police were first called to a report of a man with a gun in the 500 block of 7th Avenue Southeast at approximately 6:25 p.m. The confrontation is still in progress as of 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Several agencies, including the SWAT team of Le Sueur County, are helping the Waseca police. They are asking nearby residents to take refuge in the place and for the public to say there is no area.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.