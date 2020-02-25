W Brom 2-0 Preston

West Brom extended its lead at the top of the Championship to seven points after a routine 2-0 victory over Preston.

Hal Robson-Kanu's first half goals and captain Jake Livermore punished some poor Preston defenders.

North End had to play the last 26 minutes with 10 men following the direct red card issued to the right back Darnell Fisher.

The Baggies moved further away from Leeds's second place, which plays on Wednesday, while their lead over Nottingham Forest in third place is 10 points.

Hal Robson-Kanu celebrates scoring the first game for West Brom



West Brom threatened an early piece when Filip Krovinovic's curly free kick flew one foot over the crossbar.

The hosts took the lead in their next attack in the sixth minute when Preston was caught watching the ball in his own penalty area.

Callum Robinson threw a ball from the left and after Ben Davies and Andrew Hughes failed the challenge, Robson-Kanu stepped between them, lowered the ball and threw the left-footed shot home from six yards.

It was the tenth goal of the Wales International season, the best count of his career.

Albion threatened again when left-back Conor Townsend advanced and saw an impulse with his left foot deflected before Krovinovic shot twice directly at goalkeeper Declan Rudd.

West Brom was close to doubling his lead in the 29th minute. Matheus Pereira split the defense to find Robinson, whose first shot was rejected by Rudd and bounced just in front of the goal line before Fisher cleared.

Preston could not mount any threat until the 32nd minute, when David Nugent climbed over Dara O & # 39; Shea to peer wide from Fisher's hanging cross.

After Albion's goalkeeper Sam Johnstone fired a free kick from Daniel Johnson, West Brom quickly returned to the attack.

Pereira again divided the defense for Robinson, and Rudd produced more heroics to block his shot and then stop Krovinovic's discharge to the ground from the rebound.

Albion's second goal came at 45 minutes after a bigger pedestrian defense. Livermore launched a volley with his left foot in the far corner of the net from 15 yards after Robson-Kanu knocked down Robinson's cross from the right.

The second half was largely without incident until Fisher's dismissal for lashing out against Robinson in front of the shelters.

Albion could and should have made a more comfortable victory.

The shot of substitute Charlie Austin was overturned by Rudd's curling effort and Rekeem Harper hit the top of the bar.

What the managers said …

West Brom & # 39; s Bilic slave: "It was a very mature performance. We seemed in control and in the lead. People talk about the routine but we did it that way. We were playing against a team that usually has a great intensity and perhaps the best in the transition division.

"We did what they were going to do to us: intensity, pressure, second balls, all that gave us a platform to catch them in the transition."

From Preston Alex Neil: "At that time I was not very sure, after seeing it, I think it is soft. The fourth official said it was for follow-up with his left leg, but when he looked back, his left leg does not move forward at all. It was hard, but continued with a theme of the officers of the entire game. "

"I didn't think we played particularly badly. The biggest difference was his front four, which threatened the entire game. The biggest disappointment to me was probably the cheap goals. For his first goal we gave the ball in the middle line and for a second we give it away on the edge of our own box. "