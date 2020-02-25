Vicky Kaushal breaks his silence about dating rumors with Katrina Kaif

While rumors have been abundant regarding the alleged relationship between Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, both actors have chosen to remain silent on the subject. However, the fact that they have been seen so often together has only added fuel to the fire. Last week, when Katrina attended Vicky's special screening for her latest release, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship made people talk again.

Now, in a sincere conversation with a newspaper, Vicky spoke shyly about love without revealing anything about his friendship and Katrina's. When asked about dating rumors, Vicky said there can be no inconvenience in dating. He also added that the quotes are a beautiful feeling and addressed questions about the paparazzi 's attention on him and Katrina. Vicky said the paparazzi are doing their job, but it is up to him to share details about his personal life or not. He said: “I understand that parents are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, because we are public figures. That's fair. But it is completely up to me if I want to share. I don't feel comfortable opening my personal life for discussion. It is important for me to keep the good things. "

Speaking of movies, Vicky Kaushal will be seen next in Sardar Uddham Singh in which he will be seen playing the title role of the freedom fighter. The movie is expected to reach the screens in 2North Dakota October of this year.