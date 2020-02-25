Vice President Mike Pence visits Troy, Lansing – Up News Info Detroit

TROY, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Michigan earlier Tuesday for a series of events.

He landed in Lansing to speak at the Lansing Legislative Seminary of the Michigan Farm Bureau.

%MINIFYHTML3edffa58bbf4e25ddb57a829aaac8cee11% %MINIFYHTML3edffa58bbf4e25ddb57a829aaac8cee12%

The seminar focuses on issues that affect local agriculture.

He also held a Keep America Great Campaign rally in Troy, promoting the achievements of the administration.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.