Vanessa Bryant reveals during Kobe's eulogy that she gave him the iconic blue dress of the notebook – "We really had an incredible love story,quot;

During the Celebration of life event for Kobe and Gianna Bryant that took place at the Staples Center on Monday, Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, gave the compliments for her late husband and daughter. And, during his emotional speech, Vanessa revealed that Kobe gave him the iconic blue dress that Rachel McAdams wore in the 2004 romantic classic. The notebook.

Vanessa told the crowd inside the Staples Center, as well as those who were watching around the world, that Kobe was quite romantic when it came to their relationship, and that he loved romantic movies, with The notebook Being one of his favorites.

"He gave me the real notebook and the blue dress that Rachel McAdams wore." The notebook movie, "Vanessa explained." When I asked him why he chose the blue dress, he said it was because it was the scene when Allie returns with Noah. We expected to grow old together like in the movie. We really had an amazing love story. We loved each other with all our beings. Two perfectly imperfect people who form a beautiful family and raise our sweet and wonderful girls. "

In 2013, Vanessa posted an Instagram photo of the dress and shoes that McAdams wore in the movie, which were in a frame and displayed on a wall in her house. He also added a screenshot of the scene that showed McAdams wearing the dress when he kissed Ryan Gosling in the rain, plus a movie quote.

In the caption, Vanessa wrote that it was a #ThrowbackThursday publication and presented one of her favorite Valentine's gifts for her husband. She wrote that it was the blue dress, shoes and "THE notebook,quot; of the movie he had given her years before.

Vanessa added that the notebook was actually an accessory, but it still had sentimental value.

The emotional memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant presented a Beyonce performance of their songs. XO Y aura, which were two of Kobe's favorites. Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera also performed during the ceremony. And, NBA stars Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal also addressed the crowd.

“How strong, bold and powerful is Vanessa. Stand there as she did, to give that speech the way she did. I congratulate her, ”said Lebron James.

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were buried on February 7 at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar, California, after they tragically died along with seven other people in a helicopter crash on January 25.



