Vanessa Bryant reportedly sued a helicopter pilot for an accident that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Vanessa Bryant's lawyers reportedly filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that operated the crashed helicopter, killing her husband, her daughter and seven others.

The documents were filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court against Island Express Holding Corp., based in Fillmore, and Island Express Helicopters. The lawsuit alleges that the pilot Ara Zobayan, who also died in the accident in Calabasas, "did not use ordinary attention when piloting the subject plane,quot; and was negligent.

