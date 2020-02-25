Vanessa Bryant reportedly sued a helicopter pilot for an accident that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Vanessa Bryant's lawyers reportedly filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that operated the crashed helicopter, killing her husband, her daughter and seven others.

The documents were filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court against Island Express Holding Corp., based in Fillmore, and Island Express Helicopters. The lawsuit alleges that the pilot Ara Zobayan, who also died in the accident in Calabasas, "did not use ordinary attention when piloting the subject plane,quot; and was negligent.

"The defendant Island Express Helicopters authorized, directed and / or allowed a flight with full knowledge that the subject helicopter was flying in unsafe weather," says the lawsuit according to the LA Times.

The lawsuit alleges that the company did not provide "adequate training and / or supervision,quot; after the citation of the FAA "to ensure that the negligent action did not occur again,quot; and alleges that "it promoted and participated in unnecessary and unnecessarily dangerous means of transportation under the circumstances. " . "

Island Express is also accused of negligence for not installing a ground alarm system in the helicopter. The system could have warned Zobayan that it was approaching a hillside.

Bryant is looking for compensatory and punitive damages. The quantity is not specified.