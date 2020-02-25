Vanessa Bryant made the decision of & # 39; last minute & # 39; of speaking at the Kobe Memorial

Kobe BryantThe legacy is still alive.

On Monday, a public memorial service was held at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles to celebrate the life of the Lakers icon and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant.

It was only last month that the two died in a tragic helicopter accident in Calabasas, California. The father-daughter duo were two of the nine people who died on the plane.

In the public memorial service, Vanessa Bryant She honored her husband and girl with an emotional and sincere speech.

However, according to one source, Vanessa's praise was not necessarily a closed deal during Monday's memorial service. "Vanessa Bryant's speech was always tentative until the last minute," a source told E! News.

prior to Jimmy Kimmel He was scheduled to present her on stage, the source explained that Vanessa gave her a "signal,quot; about whether she would get up or not to speak.