Vanessa Bryant made the decision of & # 39; last minute & # 39; of speaking at the Kobe Memorial

Kobe BryantThe legacy is still alive.
On Monday, a public memorial service was held at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles to celebrate the life of the Lakers icon and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant.
It was only last month that the two died in a tragic helicopter accident in Calabasas, California. The father-daughter duo were two of the nine people who died on the plane.
In the public memorial service, Vanessa Bryant She honored her husband and girl with an emotional and sincere speech.
However, according to one source, Vanessa's praise was not necessarily a closed deal during Monday's memorial service. "Vanessa Bryant's speech was always tentative until the last minute," a source told E! News.
prior to Jimmy Kimmel He was scheduled to present her on stage, the source explained that Vanessa gave her a "signal,quot; about whether she would get up or not to speak.
During Kobe's video montage, Vanessa approved the night host.
"She, of course, was prepared with her speech in any way, but keeping it tentative was a matter of how emotional she was and how comfortable she felt at the time to deliver the speech," the source shared. "No one knew if I was going to do it until (Jimmy) really announced it."
FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP through Getty Images
During the service, Vanessa talked about her most precious moments and memories she had with her husband and teenage daughter.
"It was mine. It was my everything," he said of the Lakers legend. "Kobe and I had been together since I was 17.5 years old. He was his first girlfriend, his first love, his wife, his best friend, his confidant and his protector. He was the most amazing husband. Kobe loved me more than me. could be expressed or expressed in words. "
"He was the early riser and I was the night bird. It was fire and he was ice, and sometimes vice versa," he continued. "We balance each other. I would do anything for me. I have no idea how I deserved a man who loved me and loved me more than Kobe. He was charismatic, a gentleman. He was loving, worshiper and romantic. He was truly romantic in our relationship."
Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE through Getty Images
Vanessa even talked about how she and Kobe planned to spend more time alone together, because, in the end, they were "best friends first."
"We loved each other with our whole being, two perfectly imperfect people who formed a beautiful family and raised our sweet and wonderful girls," he said. "A couple of weeks before his death, Kobe sent me a sweet text message and mentioned how he wanted to spend time together, just the two of us without our children because I'm his best friend first."
She added: "We never had the opportunity to do so. We were busy taking care of our girls and simply fulfilling our daily responsibilities, but I am grateful to have that recent message. It means a lot to me. Kobe wanted us to renew our vows."
In addition to honoring Kobe, Vanessa also paid tribute to Gianna.
"I miss her sweet kisses, her intelligence, her sarcasm, her wit and that cunning adorable smile, followed by a smile and a laugh," he shared. "Gigi was radiant. I was happy every day. I miss looking at her beautiful face. She was always very good, she followed the rules. I knew I could always count on her to do the right thing."
"He was always, always, always considerate of others and their feelings," he continued. "She was a beautiful, kind, happy, silly, considerate and loving daughter and sister. She was so full of life and had so much more to offer this world. I can't imagine life without her."
Before closing his speech about his baby, he said: "We love you so much, Gigi. I will miss your sweet handmade cards, your sweet kisses and your beautiful smile. I miss you, all of you, every day. I love you."
According to a separate source, a private reception was held after the public memorial service, which also took place at the Staples Center in the Lexus club and the San Manuel club.
"Vanessa attended the reception," the source shared. "Everyone else who sat on the floor was also invited."
To honor the legacy of Kobe and Gianna, the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation provides opportunities for young people through sport. For more information or to donate, click here.