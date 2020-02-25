Vanessa Bryant files suit for manslaughter against helicopter company

Vanessa Bryant has filed a 72-page wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters after the death of her husband and daughter, Kobe and Gigi Bryant. Vanessa claims that the company's pilot, Ara Zobayan, who also died in the helicopter crash on January 26 along with Kobe, Gigi and six others, was reckless when he decided to fly in a dense fog.

In Vanessa's lawsuit, she alleges that Zobayan chose to fly under visual flight rules instead of using the instruments in the helicopter that were designed to help her navigate the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter through foggy weather conditions.

See this post on Instagram My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment. Thanks for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my beloved husband, Kobe, the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful and sweet Gianna, a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter, and an incredible sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri. We are also devastated by the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share their pain intimately. There are not enough words to describe our pain at this time. It comforts me to know that Kobe and Gigi knew they were so loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. It was our beautiful blessings that were taken from us too soon. I am not sure what our lives have beyond today, and it is impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up every day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe and our baby, Gigi, are lighting us up to light the way. Our love for them is endless, and that is, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your pain and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy that we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Mamba Team family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has created the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, go to MambaOnThree.org. To expand the legacy of Kobe and Gianna in youth sports, visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you very much for encouraging us in your prayers and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️ A publication shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) in January 29, 2020 at 4:59 p.m. PST

A few hours after the accident, the Los Angeles Times He reported that one of the most important questions about the accident was why Zobayan chose to fly under those visual flight rules instead of relying on his instruments.

Zobayan was certified to fly in bad weather using his instruments. But National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Eric Weiss says that an FAA certification limits Island Express pilots to flying only under visual flight rules. What that means is that his company did not allow Zobayan to use his instruments, even though he was certified. Instead, he had to rely on his sight, but that required good visibility.

The accident happened when Zobayan was taking Kobe, Gigi and their six friends to a basketball tournament. On its way to the Kobe Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, the helicopter crashed into a hill in Calabasas, California, amid foggy conditions with poor visibility.

In the audio of the flight tower, Zobayan can be heard talking to different air traffic controllers at different airports in the Los Angeles area, and an employee warned the pilot that "he still had a level too low for flight tracking "just before the accident.

Vanessa Bryant states in her lawsuit that Zobayan was going at 180 mph in a steep descent through dense fog, which led to the fatal accident. He also accuses the pilot of not properly assessing the weather or receiving adequate data before takeoff, and says that Zoboyan was unable to abort the flight when he realized how bad the cloudy and foggy conditions were.

She claims that Zobayan and Island Express Helicopters put Kobe and Gigi in danger because they let them fly in "unnecessarily and unnecessarily risky,quot; conditions. And, she says Zobayan could not avoid "natural obstacles,quot; on the flight path.

Vanessa Bryant believes that Island Express helicopters were "reckless,quot; and that they caused the "pre-impact,quot; emotional trauma of Kobe and Gigi. She is requesting an undisclosed amount in compensatory and punitive damages.



