Vanessa Bryant delivers a tender speech about Gigi and Kobe at the Los Angeles Memorial

Vanessa Bryant showed the world exactly how strong she is when she delivered a moving speech on Monday in homage to Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant at the funeral.

"I will not be able to tell you how beautiful your wedding day looks, I will never see my baby walk down the aisle, have a father-daughter dance with her dad, dance on the dance floor with me or have babies of her own," Vannessa said , visibly emotional.

"Gianna would have been an incredible mom. She was very motherly since she was very young. Gigi would probably have become the best player in the WNBA."

Vanessa talked about how much her daughter, Gigi, had made changes in the WNBA. Changes that will forever change the way the world sees sport.

Vanessa also shared words of love for her late spouse:

"He was my sweet husband and the beautiful father of our children. He was mine. He was my everything," she said.

"Kobe and I have been together since I was 17 and a half. I was his first girlfriend, his first love, his wife, his best friend, his confidant and his protector. He was the most amazing husband … more than he could express or express in words I was the early riser, and I was the night bird It was fire, it was ice and sometimes vice versa We balanced each other I would do anything for me I have no idea how I deserved a man who loved me and wanted me more than Kobe. "

