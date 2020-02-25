Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent says she is "not digging,quot; this part of her next wedding with Randall Emmett

Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent is talking about her next wedding with Randall Emmett. The 30-year-old is marrying the film producer on April 18 in Newport Beach, California, and has apparently enjoyed planning her big day. But, there is one thing about it that she "is not digging."

Kent has been posting some incredible engagement photos lately that showed her wearing a white tuxedo coat and diamond pendant earrings, and in the title of a photo she wrote: “I need to know this. Who really enjoyed registering for their wedding? I'm not digging it. "

Apparently, Kent is not enjoying the process of choosing his wedding gifts, so his fans gave him some tips to help relieve stress.

"You don't need to sign up to receive gifts," wrote a fan. “I attended a wedding where we donated to several charities (sic). The couple had everything they needed. "

Other fans echoed the sentiment and advised Kent and Emmett to have a "no gift,quot; policy, and instead encouraged their guests to donate to a pet charity or pay pet adoption fees.

Although signing up for wedding gifts has not been Kent's favorite part in planning his upcoming nuptials, he has liked to choose some amazing wedding invitations and completely renovate the house he shares with Emmett. Kent even included a selfie wallpaper in one of the bathrooms.

Kent kept his relationship with Emmett private for a long time. Already in season 5 she Vanderpump Rules The co-stars speculated that she had a rich and married man in her life, and the host of SUR caused those rumors herself when she showed up to work driving a Range Rover.

It was eventually revealed that Emmett was his partner, and at that time he was divorcing Your Actress Ambyr Childers. Emmett and Kent finally made their romance public on social media and got engaged in 2018.

Kent's bridesmaids include co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Brittany Carwright. And, his former best friend James Kennedy and his girlfriend Raquel Leviss surprisingly made the guest list.

Lala Kent also said We weekly that she will have "some dress changes,quot; during her wedding day, but wants a "classic atmosphere,quot; for the ceremony.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules Air on Tuesday nights in Bravo.



