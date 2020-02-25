Vanderpump rules: Jax Taylor dismisses the best man Tom Sandoval

These are supposed to be the best days of their lives. Still, Jax Taylor Y Tom SandovalProblems came to an explosive head in the new tonight Vanderpump Rules.

Like E! Readers probably know that, during last week's episode, lifelong friends disagreed after TomTom's co-owner questioned the waiter's motives for the late dismissal of a supposedly homophobic pastor. At that time, Sandoval accused Jax of ignoring the hateful comments of the spiritual leader and claimed that the couple only intervened once Lisa Vanderpump Say something.

"Look, I'm very glad Lisa said something to Jax and Brittany (Carter) about this pastor, "says Sandoval al Vanderpump Camera rules "But, before reaching that point, they intentionally ignored the situation."

While the former SUR employee demoted Sandoval as his godfather last Tuesday, he made it official during tonight's episode, even not fully inviting him from the wedding.

"Things have been declining between Sandoval and me over the past year," Jax said in a confessional. "I just stopped responding to my text messages, didn't show up at my bachelor party in Los Angeles, this started with my pastor. This time Sandoval crossed the line and I finished."