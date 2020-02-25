Vanderpump rules: Jax Taylor dismisses the best man Tom Sandoval

These are supposed to be the best days of their lives. Still, Jax Taylor Y Tom SandovalProblems came to an explosive head in the new tonight Vanderpump Rules.
Like E! Readers probably know that, during last week's episode, lifelong friends disagreed after TomTom's co-owner questioned the waiter's motives for the late dismissal of a supposedly homophobic pastor. At that time, Sandoval accused Jax of ignoring the hateful comments of the spiritual leader and claimed that the couple only intervened once Lisa Vanderpump Say something.
"Look, I'm very glad Lisa said something to Jax and Brittany (Carter) about this pastor, "says Sandoval al Vanderpump Camera rules "But, before reaching that point, they intentionally ignored the situation."
While the former SUR employee demoted Sandoval as his godfather last Tuesday, he made it official during tonight's episode, even not fully inviting him from the wedding.
"Things have been declining between Sandoval and me over the past year," Jax said in a confessional. "I just stopped responding to my text messages, didn't show up at my bachelor party in Los Angeles, this started with my pastor. This time Sandoval crossed the line and I finished."
Understandably, this decision complicates things like Sandoval's girlfriend Ariana Madix She was one of Brittany's bridesmaids and struggled with her own mental health problems. Although Brittany wanted Jax to fix things with her best sponsor, Bravo's personality made it clear that Tom would only be welcome at the wedding if he apologized.
Unfortunately, during a confrontation behind SUR, things warmed up among former roommates. "All I had to do was say: & # 39; I'm sorry! & # 39; That was all, this would have been done," Jax sounded.
Still, the restaurant owner argued that he should be able to question his friend. In response, Jax let him know that his problem was Sandoval's lack of "tact."
"The only person I have problems with is you. The only person. And yet, I'm supposed to have you at my wedding? You have to be a real king joking," Jax exploded. "I'm not even going to have my own mother at my wedding because I don't want to deal with her, do you think I'll have you there?"
In the middle of Jax's statement that he couldn't have Sandoval at his wedding, the fired godfather apologized, but he doubled because he was upset about the situation.
"I definitely feel that Jax is trying to make me feel small to distract me, perhaps, from how badly he handled the situation," Sandoval reflected later.
Anyway, Sandoval was quite heartbroken by Jax's decision, even crying with TomTom's co-owner. Tom schwartz In this regard, as for Jax? He kept inviting Lala Kentpromised Randall emmett to fill the place of Sandoval.
"Would you do me the honor of being at my wedding next week?" Jax, while holding a shot of tequila on one knee, proposed. "Did I do it right? I know it's last minute."
According to Jax, this was an easy decision to make, since he and Randall had become very close over the past year.
"I am speechless and in a state of shock," the film producer replied. "I love you and I will be 100 percent there."
As if things couldn't get worse, Lisa then told Jax and Brittany that she couldn't attend the wedding due to her mother's unexpected death. Man, oh man.
Who will arrive in Kentucky for Jax and Brittany's big day? For that answer, be sure to see what's new next week. Vanderpump Rules.
Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).