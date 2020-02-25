US stock markets UU. Affected as coronavirus cases increase – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The uncertainty surrounding the international spread of Coronavirus is brutally impacting the US stock markets. UU.

The Dow, S,amp;P and NASDAQ saw a drop of more than 3% on the same day, erasing all profits this year.

Fort Worth financial expert and senior vice president of Morgan Stanley investments, Jim Lacamp, said: “This is a massive uncertainty. Wall street hates uncertainty more than anything else. "

He added that as long as fears about Coronavirus continue, production chains will be interrupted in countries where the virus is widespread.

"When you can't send people to factories, you can't create these products. When you can't create the products, you can't sell the product. When you can't sell the product, it could ultimately mean jobs, corporate profits, so all these things come together worldwide now, "said Lacamp.

While worries are abundant, Lacamp said it is too early to panic, "I think investors should be patient. I don't think investors should panic."