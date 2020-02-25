US special operators UU. Seeking contractor information for new armored vehicles – Defense Blog

The US Special Operations Command. UU. At the beginning of this month, it issued a request for information to identify contractors capable of developing and supplying a tactical ground armored vehicle of nine to eleven passengers capable of being internally transportable by air (IAT) on a C-130 aircraft.

According to a notice posted on the main US government contracting website. UU., The purpose of this application is to determine the types, suitability and maturity levels of armored vehicles available in the market. Respondents should provide comments on the feasibility and risk levels of complying with the requirements described below with an existing mature vehicle, driving costs or schedule factors, and / or any additional information that clarifies current capabilities of the industry.

The key performance parameters for JAGMS are as follows:

JAGMS will have the capacity to transport from nine (9) to eleven (11) operators.

JAGMS will be transportable C-130 without modification.

JAGMS must comply with the survival requirements listed in the Survival Requirements Annex (SECRET classified).

Currently, the US Special Forces. UU. They operate armored vehicles with 6 × 6 Austrian wheels called Armored Land Mobility System (AGMS).

The AGMS is a six-wheeled armored vehicle with rapid deployment of personnel, which provides heavy weapons capacity, ballistic protection and greater transportation options for special operations forces (SOF). Developed at the base of Pandur, the advanced light armored vehicle can carry up to 7 troops plus its commander and driver.

According to open sources, to date, the United States Special Operations Command operates 12 6 × 6 AGMS armored vehicles transported by personnel manufactured by General Dynamics Land Systems. The vehicles provide physical and electronic warfare protection solutions against improvised explosive devices, while providing fire support capabilities that include 12.7 mm heavy machine guns and 40 mm automatic grenade launchers.