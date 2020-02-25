US health officials UU .: "When, no yes,quot; the coronavirus arrives in the USA. UU. | USA news

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the USA. UU. They alerted Americans on Tuesday to begin preparing for the spread of coronavirus in the United States after the flu-like virus emerged in several other countries.

The announcement signals a change of tone for the US health agency. UU., Which had mainly focused on efforts to prevent the virus from entering the country and quarantining people traveling from China.

%MINIFYHTML517d1a195c1bc242944046f0fc69fca811% %MINIFYHTML517d1a195c1bc242944046f0fc69fca812%

"Information from last week about the spread in other countries has raised our level of concern and expectation that we will have an extended community here," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Diseases, told reporters. Respiratory of the CDC. In a conference call.

What is not known, he said, is when it will arrive and how serious an outbreak can be in the United States. "The disruption of everyday life can be serious," he warned.

Businesses, schools and families should begin to discuss the possibility of their lives being affected if the virus begins to spread within communities in the United States.

On the other hand, the US Secretary of Health and Human Services. Alex Azar told a Senate subcommittee that there will probably be more cases in the US. UU.

"While the immediate risk to individual members of the American public remains low, there is now community transmission in several countries, including outside of Asia, which is deeply worrying," said Azar, adding that recent outbreaks in Iran and Italy They were particularly worrying.

The main US stock indexes fell again on Tuesday after a strong liquidation on Monday.

Azar said the U.S. government was working closely with state, local and private sector partners to prepare to mitigate the potential spread of the virus in the United States.

US Senator Chuck Schumer, however, said President Donald Trump and his administration had been "mercilessly,quot; surprised and lacked a comprehensive plan to treat the coronavirus. He asked for at least $ 3.1 billion in additional funds to combat it.

"The Trump administration has demonstrated high and dangerous incompetence when it comes to the coronavirus," said Schumer, the Senate’s chief Democrat. "Mr. President, you need to act now. This is a crisis."