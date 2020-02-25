Up News Info investigates heating problems in an affordable housing building in Minneapolis – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML0fd4271c401ac1d0f30ce5da90d078e711% %MINIFYHTML0fd4271c401ac1d0f30ce5da90d078e712%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minneapolis is the coldest big city in the country. Joanna Riser lives in Nicollet Towers in downtown Minneapolis. She says it's cold outside and inside her apartment building.

Riser is the mother of three children. Two of his daughters have sickle cell anemia.

"With the ice so cold in my house, the ice was on the balcony, I could break the ice," he said.

She says that the upper floor of her house in Nicollet Towers is constantly warm, but the lower floor, where the living room and kitchen are, is very cold and her girls are sick.

"Have you reported it?" Asked Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield of Up News Info.

"Yes, they know it's not hot here. They even gave me a heater before," Riser replied.

"Then you officially let them know, you complained about that," Littlefield asked.

"Yes, more than once," Riser replied. "It's as if you complain so much that you get tired of complaining."

The building is owned by Volunteers of America, an affordable nonprofit housing organization. Residents receive help paying rent from HUD, the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Riser is not the only tenant who says he has complained.

"I have expressed concern. They have come with the heat thermometers, put on the heater poles and said it was fine," said tenant Victoria Lucas.

Up News Info investigated how low the temperatures would be. On February 12, we delivered thermometers to three families.

Outside temperatures fell to 11 below. Temperatures inside a house registered 58 degrees inside, another 45 degrees and a third reading of 32 degrees inside. All temperatures are well below the standard used by the health department of at least 68 degrees in the winter. Up News Info reported the numbers to HUD in Chicago.

"We thought it was very cold and we wanted to see if HUD had an answer," Littlefield said.

"Well, let me see what I can find out," said a HUD spokesman.

A few days later, HUD provided Up News Info with a statement that said: "According to our investigation, there is an affected house and we are managing it for resolution."

Victoria Lucas also showed Up News Info her apartment, pointing out: "It's just a drastic breeze, like the Arctic air where I'm shaking just trying to light the oven."

Riser also uses his oven to heat.

The owner of the Volunteers of America building responded to Up News Info immediately. They told Up News Info that the Nicollet Towers boiler is working properly and that they have no open work orders.

They say safety is their top priority and they are responding to residents: "We have been contacting residents and monitoring our heating system diligently for the past few days. We are trying to respond and hope to work with all of our residents, including those who they contacted you to address your concerns. "

After seeing our numbers, they sent a notice to the owners saying they wanted to address their heating problems.

Meanwhile, Riser and his girls decided to move to another house. Lucas says she also feels frozen.

"I can't afford to live anywhere else now. I shouldn't be forced out of my house because of the weather, it must be hot," Lucas said.

After Up News Info called, HUD examined the residents' complaints. The housing agency says it found an affected townhouse and is working to solve the problem.

Volunteers from the United States did not want to sit down for an interview, but sent a full response via email saying they are working on the issue:

The main priority of the Volunteers of America Minnesota and Wisconsin is always the safety and well-being of those we serve, so we care when we learn from Up News Info that some of our residents in the Nicollet Towers community at 1350 Nicollet Avenue They were experiencing heating problems.

Upon hearing complaints, we immediately contact the administration and facilities staff at Nicollet Towers. According to our records, there have been no recent reports of concerns about heating by tenants and we have no open work orders regarding heating problems. The community of 306 units is heated with a high efficiency boiler system that is less than 10 years old.

While we had not had direct news from our residents, our current understanding is that last week's concerns are centered on our set of 19 houses in Nicollet Towers.

In response to what we are learning, we have inspected the heating system repeatedly over the past few days and discovered that the system is working properly. We have continuously monitored the heating system and no problems have been identified. The administration at the place has contacted each resident of the houses in the city to ask them to contact us if they have heating problems. We have contacted the 19 townhouses both through a flyer and, when possible, in person or by phone. Of those with whom we have been in contact, none has identified heating problems. With the permission of the residents, we were able to take temperature readings in some of the houses in the city and the lowest reading was 68 degrees F.

All residents have access to a maintenance technician on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The administration is in place from 8:30 a.m. at 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Each tenant goes through a broad moving orientation that includes instructions on how to report any concerns, including maintenance.

We will continue to monitor our heating system and respond immediately to those who report their concerns. We care deeply about what our residents are experiencing and look forward to working with each individual to address their concerns.