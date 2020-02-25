University of Minnesota, researcher of former hockey assistant Thomas Adrahtas on allegations of sexual abuse – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb7b8be02271389249bc5437ddc39407711% %MINIFYHTMLb7b8be02271389249bc5437ddc39407712%

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The University of Minnesota is investigating allegations that a former male hockey assistant sexually abused players more than 30 years ago.

Athletic director Mark Coyle sent a letter to members of the 1984-85 hockey team after The Athletic sports website reported on the accusations against former assistant Thomas "Chico,quot; Adrahtas. Athletic detailed Adrahtas's departure from the Gophers program after several people went to the school's athletic director at the time to report allegations of sexual abuse.

In a statement, the university said it "takes this disturbing report seriously,quot; and has hired a law firm to determine what happened.

"The University is committed to providing support to our former students in a manner consistent with our public responsibilities and dedication to a supportive, inclusive and safe environment for our entire community," the statement said.

Adrahtas denied The Athletic last week that he sexually abused someone. His lawyer also issued a statement on the website that said: "Mr. Adrahtas categorically and unequivocally denies the allegations that have been filed."

Athletic reported that several players told the website that Adrahtas, while training in Minnesota, approached the players and offered to hire a woman to practice oral sex. The players said they came to believe that it was Adrahtas who was performing the sexual act.

The university said it hired the Seattle-based Perkins Coie law firm to determine what happened. Athletic notes that Perkins Coie was hired by the Ohio State University to investigate the former team doctor, the late Dr. Richard Strauss. The report concluded that Strauss sexually abused at least 177 male students from the 1970s to the 1990s. The report concluded that dozens of Ohio state personnel knew about complaints and concerns about Strauss's conduct in 1979, but They could not investigate for years or take meaningful action.

The Athletic report also comes at a time when several men who allege sexual abuse by a deceased doctor at the University of Michigan have hired law firms representing the accusers who sued the Michigan State University and the State of Ohio in similar cases. Stephen Estey, whose firm in California has been hired by "several,quot; men, said the parallels between the accusations about Dr. Richard Anderson in Michigan, which were made public last week, and Strauss in the state of Ohio "are frightening. because everyone knew that doctors were doing the same. " bad things."

David Mittleman, a lawyer for more than 100 victims of former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar, said his Michigan firm has been held by four men allegedly assaulted by Anderson during medical exams, including two former athletes.

Adrahtas was a longtime amateur coach in the Chicago area who also trained in the North American Hockey League and the University of Robert Morris University in Illinois. Adrahtas is currently suspended from training any team sanctioned by US Hockey. UU., Awaiting the completion of a SafeSport investigation involving allegations of several former players who have said they abused them as young players in the 1980s, The Athletic reported.

SafeSport is a central information exchange center that investigates reports of inappropriate sexual behavior and abuse within the national governing bodies of the USOC. Athletic reported that the SafeSport investigation began in September 2018 after one of Adrahtas' former junior hockey players sent a letter of 14 paragraphs to both ACHA and the then Adrahtas employer, Robert Morris University, which It detailed what he described as a 20-month period of abuse and sexual exploitation in which he was an involuntary participant in sexual acts while being tied by the ankles and blindfolded.

Several members of the 1984-85 Gophers team have participated in that investigation, which is still ongoing, The Athletic reported.

Jared Williamson, athletic director of Robert Morris University, did not immediately respond to a call from The Associated Press to comment on Monday.

