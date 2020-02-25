United Kingdom and the EU draw their lines in the sand | UK news

%MINIFYHTML4069dff2e8bc7c54f5042bcc30b69cb611% %MINIFYHTML4069dff2e8bc7c54f5042bcc30b69cb612%

The United Kingdom was warned that it faces a "difficult road,quot; in post-Brexit trade talks as rival sides – European ministers in Brussels and the UK cabinet in Westminster – signed in its red lines of negotiation.

The General Affairs Council of the European Union on Tuesday approved the mandate of the bloc for negotiations with the United Kingdom, talks that will begin next week.

Plus:

Meanwhile, in Westminster, Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired a meeting of senior ministers on his Brexit committee on Tuesday, as they agreed on their starting point for talks before the UK negotiating position was published on Thursday.

A spokesman for Johnson added that the UK's negotiating mandate for trade talks with the United States will also be published early next week.

"It was a very simple process to agree on our approach," the spokesman said. "We hope to collaborate with the EU constructively." The position of the United Kingdom "was based on other FTAs ​​(Free Trade Agreements) between the EU and sovereign nations of like-minded ideas."

Time pressure & # 39; immense & # 39;

But Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok, upon arriving at the meeting in Brussels, warned of the "immense,quot; time pressure faced by both parties when they try to agree on a future business relationship by the end of the year, a deadline insisted by the UK side.

"The past has shown that we managed to do a good job as a united European Union with respect to the Withdrawal Agreement, so that gives me hope for the negotiations to come," he told reporters.

"But the pressure of time is immense, the interests are enormous, it is a very complicated treaty, so it will be very hard work. A difficult road ahead."

(From left to right): Slovak Secretary of State Frantisek Ruzicka, Austrian Minister for European Union Affairs Karoline Edtstadler, Finnish European Affairs Minister Tytti Tuppurainen, and German State Minister for European Affairs Michael Roth, were among those who agreed to the EU negotiating position (Olivier Hoslet / EPA-EFE)

Simon Coveney, Ireland's Foreign Minister, said the EU was making a "generous and fair,quot; offer to the United Kingdom, but warned Johnson not to violate the commitments made in the Withdrawal Agreement.

"Michel Barnier and the Irish government agree on this: the Retirement Agreement implies significant commitments in the context of Northern Ireland through the Irish protocol that both the EU and the United Kingdom must comply with," he said.

"If that does not happen, then I think it will significantly damage the prospects of being able to reach even a basic trade agreement, along with a number of other things that must be done (and) by the end of the year."

His comments follow reports that the prime minister had ordered his Brexit team to look for ways to "circumvent,quot; the Northern Ireland protocol, which aims to prevent the introduction of a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Barnier, the EU's leading Brexit negotiator, wrote on Twitter: "We will be very attentive to the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement; this will be key to building a solid and future partnership with the United Kingdom."

Croatia's European Affairs Minister Andreja Metelko-Zgombic said the EU would be willing to offer a "substantial,quot; and "ambitious,quot; partnership in post-Brexit trade talks with the United Kingdom.

"The General Affairs Council today will adopt a mandate for the future relationship with the United Kingdom, and from our side we are really willing to offer a substantial, ambitious, balanced and broad partnership," he said.

The EU negotiating mandate will be published later on Tuesday.

Fishing a deal

British ministers are expected to seek a Canada-style agreement, but with zero tariffs, a proposal that Johnson and his European advisor, David Frost, have presented in speeches in recent weeks.

But the momentum for a Canada-style agreement could establish a clash with the EU after Barnier ruled out that agreement.

He previously said that the United Kingdom was too close to be able to compete with the other 27 member states in such terms.

The official spokesman for the prime minister, asked about Monday's trade talks, said: "The main objective of the United Kingdom in the negotiations is to ensure that we restore our economic and political independence on January 1, 2021."

Frost and his team will head to Brussels for the first round of negotiations on March 2. One of the critical points expected with the next publication of the EU negotiating mandate is on fisheries, and the main member states regularly talk about the desire for continued access to UK waters.

Johnson delivered a speech in Greenwich earlier this month to announce that, once free of the EU Common Fisheries Policy, "British fishing grounds are primarily for British ships."

Fishing accounts for only 0.1 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) of the United Kingdom, but the industry has great symbolic value and dominates coastal communities.

The Minister of Europe of France, Amelie de Montchalin, said that fishing would be a much discussed issue when the two negotiating teams train in London and Brussels in the coming months.

"Fishermen have the right to be protected; they know very well that if we sign a bad deal, they will lose enormously," he told France 2 television station.

United Kingdom loses its marbles?

A leaked draft of the EU negotiating mandate last week also included a stipulation that the United Kingdom should "return illegally removed cultural objects to their countries of origin."

It is believed that the passage refers to the marbles of Elgin, ancient Greek sculptures brought to the United Kingdom, allegedly illegally, more than 200 years ago, and now exhibited in the British Museum.

Greece has expressed its opinion on demanding the return of marble sculptures, which once adorned the Greek temple of the Parthenon, to Athens.

Downing Street has insisted that the future of marbles "is not under discussion as part of our business negotiations."

The prime minister is expected to meet on Tuesday with Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz at number 10 as part of his diplomatic efforts with EU leaders before the talks begin.