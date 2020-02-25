United Arab Emirates stops all Iran flights due to coronavirus outbreak | Iran news

%MINIFYHTML885a6dcb09aaa0928a0575213b08d69111% %MINIFYHTML885a6dcb09aaa0928a0575213b08d69112%

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended all flights to and from Iran for at least a week due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus after its spread across multiple Middle Eastern nations from the Islamic Republic was announced.

The UAE, home of long distance carriers Emirates and Etihad, remains a key international transit route for the 80 million inhabitants of Iran.

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority made the announcement. on Tuesday Through the country's state news agency WAM, just a few hours after the Dubai International Airport, the busiest in the world for international travel, said there would be restrictions on flights there.

"All passenger and cargo planes traveling to and from Iran will be suspended for a period of one week and could be extended," said the authority.

"The decision is a precautionary measure taken by the UAE to ensure strict control and prevent the spread of the new coronavirus."

Emirates, the government-owned airline based in Dubai, flies daily to Tehran. Its low-cost sister airline, FlyDubai, flies to multiple Iranian cities, as does the low-cost airline based in Sharjah Air Arabia.

New cases

The announcement came after Bahrain said it would suspend all flights from Dubai and Sharjah, a neighboring UAE emirate that hosts Air Arabia, for 48 hours.

The Bahraini Ministry of Health on Tuesday increased the number of cases infected by the new virus to eight, saying that everyone had traveled from Iran through Dubai. Four of them have been identified as Saudi citizens.

The cases were confirmed upon arrival in Bahrain during inspections at the airport and before the suspension of flights to Dubai and Sharjah, according to the official Bahrain news agency.

Dubai has been checking passengers on incoming flights from China, where the outbreak began in December.

Emirates and Etihad are among the few international airlines that still fly to Beijing. However, the outbreak in Iran was only made public in recent days.