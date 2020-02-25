Uncertainty takes over Malaysia while Mahathir considers the next move | News

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – The game of political riddles continues in Malaysia a day after the abrupt resignation of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, prolonging the atmosphere of uncertainty in the nation of more than 30 million people.

While Mahathir remains provisionally without a cabinet, on Tuesday, efforts are being made to find the next leader in the country.

%MINIFYHTML302cb36d3ac7187e88ed2d24f4510e2511% %MINIFYHTML302cb36d3ac7187e88ed2d24f4510e2512%

Now there are doubts about whether the 94-year-old leader will return or if his future successor, Anwar Ibrahim, will get enough support from a frantic coalition to become the next prime minister.

But there has also been the possibility of a dissolution of parliament, which paves the way for new elections.

Plus:

The king of Malaysia will meet with all members of parliament on Tuesday and Wednesday to determine who wants to support the majority and form a new government.

"The king will meet with the 222 members of parliament to find out who they support as prime minister. The person who has the support of at least 112 members of parliament will probably be the person appointed as prime minister," said a senior member of Mahathir Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) explained to Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Mahathir runs the government with the support of the king and the help of officials, said Kadir Jasin, media adviser for Mahathir.

On Tuesday, Mahathir's office confirmed that he met with leaders of different parties throughout the political division of Malaysia, including Anwar, as well as with the opposition.

The Reuters news agency also reports that it is proposing to lead a "unity government," but it is not clear which political blocs would be willing to join that agreement.

On Tuesday night, UMNO, the main opposition party, rejected a unity government with Mahathir, adding that its members favor a dissolution of parliament that would pave the way for a general election.

Mahathir's decision to resign came Monday, after Sunday's events outside the capital, Kuala Lumpur, where some politicians of his ruling coalition and opposition members tried to forge an alternative group in an attempt to deny him Anwar as prime minister.

In response, other members of the ruling coalition, including the Anwar party, joined behind Mahathir to continue as prime minister.

However, Mahathir's feast, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, expelled from the coalition along with 11 renegade members of the Anwar PKR party, the same group accused of instigating political turmoil.

When asked if Mahathir would have enough support to remain in power, Kadir, his media advisor, said: "If you look at the number of parliamentarians from different parties who have promised your support, it seems that you have good support. But At the end of the day, it remains to be seen. "

The uncertain future of Anwar

The confusion has also left Anwar in a precarious position, despite Mahathir's previous promise that he will. Rotation the prime minister to his coalition partner.

Mohd Faizal Musa, a researcher at the Institute of the World and Malay Civilization of the National University of Malaysia, said the current political environment is unfavorable for Anwar.

"A figure with leadership qualities should also be one that has solid and undivided support from his party," Faizal said, noting that the PKR is splitting into two factions.

Meanwhile, Xavier Jeyakumar, a PKR member and former cabinet minister, openly rejected Mahathir's proposal to form a "unity government."

"We registered Pakatan Harapan, who was the majority in parliament. I don't know why we want to form a unity government. People voted and Pakatan received the mandate."

As this developed, the high-ranking coalition member, who previously spoke with Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity, said that a new prime minister should be appointed as soon as possible. Otherwise, the country would be affected by uncertainty that would not be good for the economy and stability.

The political drama led to big sales at the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Ratings giant Moody & # 39; s Investors Service said Mahathir's resignation weighs on private investment and, if prolonged, will aggravate growth challenges and add downside risks to the country's credit profile.

The latest political events "mark the beginning of a period of uncertainty for the country, because it is not clear how or when a new government will be formed," Moody & # 39; s analyst Christian Fang said in a statement Tuesday by the morning.

Malaysians should realize that @AzminAli He has put his own political ambitions above the interest of the nation. The moment we face serious economic challenges, your & # 39; movement & # 39; has jeopardized the economic stimulus package … – Ong Kian Ming 🇲🇾 (@imokman) February 24, 2020

Moody & # 39; s expects Malaysian real GDP growth in 2020 to slow down to 4.2 percent from a 10-year low of 4.3 percent in 2019, with downside risks of continuing global trade tensions, as well as the Coronavirus outbreak, which has also affected the country.

Return of the old regime?

The events of recent days have angered many Malaysians, who saw attempts to form a new government as a backdoor strategy for the old regime to regain power.

"The fourteenth general elections (in 2018) were unprecedented in the history of Malaysia, as people came into force to vote for change and rejected the corrupt and divisive policy of the past," said Melissa Sasidaran, director of Lawyers for the Freedom.

While Mahathir's coalition has faced some challenges, she said progress was also being made.

"Unfortunately, the coalition has also been contaminated by the relentless struggle for power," Sasidaran added, urging elected members of parliament to prevent the country from returning to "the old corrupt and divisive policy we voted to leave behind."