UN report sheds light on psychological torture | News

A new United Nations report has established A comprehensive definition of psychological torture for the first time.

An advanced and unedited version of the report, entitled Torture and other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, which was published on Monday night, provides a comprehensive legal framework for the concept.

The report was prepared by the UN special rapporteur on torture, Nils Melzer, professor of international human rights law at the Geneva Academy of International Law, who says that this is the "The first time a UN special rapporteur systematically addresses the issue of psychological torture."

To date, the defense and understanding of psychological treatment has been "fragmented and inadequate," he added.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, he said that while psychological torture has been recognized as a concept other than physical torture for a long time, "many governments do not recognize psychological torture as torture."

As part of their investigation for the report, Melzer and a medical team visited Julian Assange in May 2019 while he was being held at Belmarsh Prison in London to assess his health and detention conditions.

Melzer is of the opinion that Assange, who as head of WikiLeaks discovered torture, has suffered torture and could face more torture if he is extradited to the United States.

The medical team also assessed the risks of torture or ill-treatment arising from the possible extradition of Assange to the United States.

The report will be presented to the Human Rights Council at its annual meeting in March.

What is psychological torture?

Melzer believes that the issue of psychological torture, which is under his mandate as a special rapporteur, has been neglected by the international community.

The report defines psychological torture as the inclusion of all methods and circumstances that intentionally inflict or claim to inflict severe mental pain and suffering. The methods include intentional infusion of fear, depriving someone of control over their lives and disrupting the victim's self-determination and autonomy.

Psychological torture directly addresses psychological needs, such as security, self-determination, dignity, social relationship and community trust.

According to Melzer, to ensure the proper application of the prohibition of torture, its interpretation must evolve with the development of technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics and biomedical sciences.