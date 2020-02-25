U.S. Army UU. Awarded Griffon Aerospace contract for aerial target systems – Defense Blog

Griffon Aerospace Inc. received a contract from the US Army Hiring Command. UU. For the acquisition of advanced aerial objective systems, according to a statement issued Monday by the US Department of Defense. UU.

The contract, announced by the Department of Defense, is worth more than $ 49.9 million and covers the acquisition of MQM-170 "Outlaw,quot; Objectives of remotely controlled vehicles, MQM-171 "Broadsword,quot; Unmanned Aerial Systems – Objectives , repair and maintenance at the warehouse level, storage of equipment provided by the government, basic operations services, field operations services, qualification training and inventory and transfer support for the objectives administration office and other clients of the Defense Department.

Workplaces and financing will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of February 23, 2022.

The company's website said the "Outlaw,quot; MQM-170 was designed to meet a proposal for the US Army. UU. Produce a versatile and low-cost unmanned aerial system (UAS) platform. Griffon won the contract and in 2004 the Outlaw G1 became known by the US Army. UU. Like the MQM-170A Objective of remotely piloted vehicle (RPVT). Outlaw G1 has proven to be a rugged, reliable and low-cost platform through extensive operations with the US Army. US, U.S. Navy UU., U.S. Air Force UU. And even some foreign military sales customers. Based on the great success as an objective, the Outlaw G1 was further developed to fulfill several roles, including ISR and flight training.

The UAS Broadsword is a much larger derivative of the MQM-170A Outlaw and is currently available for US military operations such as the MQM-171A. The Broadsword is 400-500 lbs. Gross weight aircraft in contrast to the Outlaw G1, which is a 120-pound. Gross vehicle. It was developed as a research and test vehicle to evaluate new sensors, payloads, propulsion systems and other UAV components. Broadsword is a large capacity aircraft ideal for emergent missions of sensor or payload development.

The Broadsword is very similar in shape and overall design to the Outlaw G1. Like the G1, it is launched primarily from a larger pneumatic launcher and then recovered by landslide. Also like its little brother G1, the Broadsword can be equipped with an optional landing gear for sensitive payloads. The Broadsword is also used as a test bench for new or improved high power propulsion systems.